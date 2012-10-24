BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Oct, 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its issue-level ratings on J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s senior unsecured debt due 2036 by reinstating the 'B+' rating and '3' recovery rating. Our corporate credit rating on J.C. Penney is 'B+' with a negative outlook. For the corporate credit rationale, see the research update on J.C. Penney published on July 11, 2012. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List J.C. Penney Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- Rating Reinstated To From J.C. Penney Co. Inc. J.C. Penney Corp. Inc. Senior Unsecured Debt Due 2036 B+ NR Recovery Rating 3 NR Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents