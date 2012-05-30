May 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nara Cable Funding's proposed 2018 senior secured US dollar issue an expected rating of 'BB-(exp)' and an expected Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. Nara Cable is a finance vehicle for Cableuropa S.A. The final rating of the notes is subject to the completion of the transaction and final terms conforming to information received and reviewed by Fitch. The transaction is part of the company's ongoing refinancing programme, and will replace some of the recently signed EUR1.4bn senior bank facility. With the maturity of most of the company's debt now falling in 2017 and beyond, Cableuropa's debt profile has been efficiently managed and potential pressures alleviated. Cableuropa's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'/Positive takes into account the company's revenue and cash flow resilience, despite a difficult economy and communications market. Revenues are currently growing, up 5% in Q112 and EBITDA margins in the high forties/low fifties (48.6% in Q112) remaining strong. Net debt to EBITDA leverage of 4.5x is low for the rating level, which in combination with successful refinancing activity support the Positive Outlook. Recent financing activity has had the effect of pushing up notional borrowing costs. Solid free cash flow generation and modest top-line growth should however support deleveraging trends. Net debt to EBITDA consistently trending below 4.5x combined with solid ongoing free cash flow could lead to a higher rating. Fitch cautions that the closing of the current issue will push dollar denominated debt above USD1.5bn. With no overseas earnings, a currency mismatch exists, with in Fitch's view, eurozone concerns likely to sustain euro weakness at least in the near term. High rates of unemployment, the collapse of the property sector and uncertain long term effects of austerity in Spain, underpin caution in the rating, despite financial metrics that provide ratings headroom. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011; 'Rating Global Telecoms Companies', dated 16 September 2010; 'Cashflow Measures in Corporate Analysis', dated 12 October 2005; and 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers', dated 5 May 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Global Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors Cash Flow Measures in Corporate Analysis Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers