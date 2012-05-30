May 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Electricite de France's (EDF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A+', and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects EDF's leading positions in Europe, particularly in France (62% of 2011 EBITDA), where EDF's large, low-cost nuclear generation portfolio, regulated distribution and quasi-regulated supply businesses contribute to stable and predictable cash flows. The ratings are also underpinned by EDF's diversified international business. Fitch expects EDF's annual capex to be EUR12bn-EUR13bn in 2012-13, rising to close to EUR14bn in 2014. A further increase to EUR13-EUR15bn a year in 2015-16, would put pressure on leverage ratios, particularly if capex is at the upper end of the range. The rise in capex includes increased safety spend on nuclear plants as required by the French nuclear watchdog, post-Fukushima. For the ratings to remain at 'A+', FFO net leverage would have to be at or close to 3x on a sustained basis, given EDF's strong business profile. Fitch notes that EDF has no financial headroom at the current rating level and negative developments on energy policy, for example legislation on nuclear assets, or adverse regulatory changes in relation to tariff reform, would constrain the ratings. Fitch will further review EDF's ratings once there is more clarity on the new socialist government's energy policy and over tariffs and the CSPE deficit, expected later in the autumn. EDF should further reap benefits from the NOME law - notably the price at which EDF's competitors have regulated access to electricity from its existing nuclear fleet (ARENH), which has been set at EUR42/MWh from January 2012 until January 2013. However, the formula to determine the price thereafter has yet to be set, and could prove to be a negative factor, if determined at a significantly lower level than expected by EDF. Full control of EDF Energies Nouvelles should provide EDF with an enlarged platform in the renewables sector, which coupled with a minimal increase in leverage, is credit positive. Likewise, EDF's recent acquisition of a controlling stake in Edison Spa ('BB-'/RWP) will enhance EDF's diversification into the gas sector, with a marginal increase in leverage. Fitch's base case assumption is that France will remain committed to nuclear energy and any changes to this view - for example the partial or full implementation of the Socialist-Green pre-electoral pact (the potential closure of 24 of EDF's 58 nuclear plants by 2025) could have a longer term impact on EDF's creditworthiness. EDF is 84.8% owned by the Republic of France ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+'), but is rated by Fitch on a standalone basis, with no government support factored into the ratings. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Fimalac, S.A. (Fimalac) owns an equity interest in Fitch. EDF's CFO is also a member of the board of Fimalac. Although EDF's CFO is not permitted to participate in any rating matters conducted by Fitch nor participate in any rating committees, EDF's CFO may, and did, participate in management meetings Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology