Oct 25 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive Scorecard -- Second-Quarter 2012Oct 25 - Approximately 1.3 million revenue generating units (RGUs) were added by the largest telecommunication service providers in 2Q'12, reflecting a 35% decline relative to the 2 million RGUs added during 2Q'11, according to a special report issued by Fitch Ratings. Wireless additions offset seasonally weak subscriber additions for video and high speed data services. Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive Scorecard' discusses trends in the 2Q'12 regarding the scope and depth of the competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The report compares the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers (LEC), cable multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) operators. The report also summarizes key operating metrics financial statistics, particularly related to key forecast items such as revenue growth, margin changes, capital re-investment and debt. Additionally, the report includes summary comments concerning key developments in the quarter. This quarterly report can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Special Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.