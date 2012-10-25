Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Trust's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2001-PPM. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The affirmations are due to sufficient credit enhancement to the remaining Fitch rated classes and minimal Fitch expected losses across the pool. In addition, the remaining 16 loans are fully amortizing and the Fitch-stressed weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) for the pool is 35%. As of the October 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced 93.8% (which includes 2.39% in realized losses) to $38.8 million from $623.6 million at issuance. Interest shortfalls are affecting the non-rated classes K, N and O. There are currently no loans in special servicing as of October 2012. Fitch affirms the following classes and Outlooks as indicated: --$10.8 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.7 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate classes G through O. Classes A-1 through D have paid in full. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS is available in the reports detailed below at the end of the press release.