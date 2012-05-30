Overview
-- We placed our rating on Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis)
on CreditWatch negative on April 30, 2012, reflecting our view of the risks of
the weakening economic environment in Spain and the effect of a potential
acquisition.
-- We have now reassessed its business risk profile as "strong"
(previously "excellent") in light of the volatility in traffic volumes
experienced by its Spanish toll road network operators.
-- As a result, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Abertis to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
-- The CreditWatch negative placement primarily reflects the risk that
the potential acquisition could lead us to further downgrade Abertis by one
notch.
Rating Action
On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Spain-based
infrastructure operator Abertis Infraestructuras (Abertis) to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with
negative implications on April 30, 2012.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the downward revision of our assessment of Abertis'
business risk profile to "strong" from "excellent." This factors in our view
that the level of volatility in traffic volumes on Abertis' Spanish toll
roads, is, and will continue to be, greater than what we consider to be
consistent with an "excellent" business risk profile. Average daily traffic
declined by 24% between 2007 and 2011. We forecast that, in 2012, traffic on
Abertis' Spanish toll roads will contract by a further 9%, with a milder
decline in traffic volumes the following year. We also attach a 40%
probability to a more pronounced recession taking place, which could result in
greater contraction in traffic in the near term. Greater traffic volatility on
Abertis' Spanish toll roads has been driven, in our view, by the very weak
economic environment in Spain, the country's very high unemployment rate, and
adverse population trends. In addition, toll road network operators in Spain
face greater competition from non-toll roads than their French and Italian
counterparts, which in our view exposes them to greater traffic risk.
At the consolidated group level, we anticipate that the decline in traffic
volumes in Spain will be partially offset by the performance of Abertis'
international toll roads, and that tariff increases and cost savings will
continue to support earnings. However, when assessing the business risk
profile of Abertis, we take into account the reliance of the company on its
Spanish toll road operations to service its recourse debt, which is
concentrated at the parent company level. Over the past three years, about 80%
of the dividends received by the parent company originated from Spanish toll
roads. Spanish toll road concessionaire Acesa, whose concession terminates in
2021, was the largest contributor, contributing 70% of the EUR1 billion
dividends received by Abertis to service its recourse debt, with another EUR75
million originating from Aumar, whose concession matures in 2019.
We have revised upward our assessment of Abertis' financial risk profile to
"significant" from "aggressive." This reflects our forecast that FFO to debt
will be more than 12% in 2012, and gradually increase thereafter. Abertis
disposed of part of its stake in Eutelsat, the France-based satellite
communications company, in 2012, which together with the disposal of its
interest in a tunnel in Spain, generated proceeds of about EUR1 billion. At the
same time, the company increased its interest in Hispasat, acquired some
telecommunications towers from Telefonica, and acquired some of its own
shares. We estimate that the net cash from these operations is in the range of
EUR200 million-EUR250 million. In addition, we understand that Abertis' stake in
Brisa (valued at about EUR230 million), if sold, could take the net cash
available from asset disposals to about EUR450 million-EUR500 million. We
anticipate that part of this cash will be used to repay debt.
In our view, Abertis will need to amortize the majority of its recourse debt
within ten years. This is because the two most cash-generative concessions of
Abertis, which contributed the vast majority of the dividends that service
Abertis' recourse debt, will mature within that period. While Abertis' other
assets have been increasingly contributing to the cash flows available to
service the group's recourse debt, we believe that, in the near term, the
Spanish toll roads will continue to generate the majority of the cash
available to repay debt. The 'BBB' rating incorporates a gradual repayment of
recourse debt as the remaining life of Abertis' concessions reduces. This is
consistent, in our view, with repayment of at least EUR300 million-EUR350
million
of recourse debt per year in the near term.
The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative. This reflects our view of the risk
that the potential integration in Abertis of the Brazilian and Chilean toll
road operators of Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL; not rated), which remains subject
to board approval, could result in a one-notch downgrade if it constrains the
credit metrics of Abertis. This will, however, depend on Abertis' financing of
the acquisition.
The proposed integration, which we estimate would represent about 15% of pro
forma consolidated EBITDA post transaction, would result in better geographic
diversification for Abertis, and reinforce the contribution that toll roads
make to the group, both in terms of earnings and in terms of cash flows
servicing recourse debt. The proposed integration would likely be neutral in
terms of Abertis' business risk profile. This is because the benefit of
diversification would, in our view, be offset by the higher risk of the
integrated concessions compared to Abertis' toll roads in Europe. We base our
view on the fact that the proposed integration exposes Abertis to:
-- An emerging economy, with a soft currency that could suffer
depreciation vis-a-vis the euro. This could, in our view, impair the dividend
flow generated by the acquired operations.
-- A relatively dynamic regulatory environment in Brazil, where the bulk
of the operations to be integrated are located. Unilateral changes to
concessions are allowed in Brazil, although appropriate remuneration must be
provided to the toll road operator to restore the concession's economic
balance.
-- A greater proportion of heavy vehicle traffic, which we view as more
volatile than light vehicle traffic. Heavy vehicle traffic volumes account for
more than 30% of total traffic volumes on the roads to be integrated, compared
with 15% on average on Abertis' network.
Liquidity
We view Abertis' liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria. We
estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to March 31, 2013, will
cover uses of liquidity by about 1.5x, and that coverage will remain in excess
of 1x the following year.
We estimate liquidity sources in the 12 months to March 31, 2013, of about
EUR4.7 billion. These include:
-- Unrestricted cash and short-term liquid investments of EUR1.2 billion as
of March 31, 2012;
-- Cash flow from operations in 2012 of about EUR1.5 billion over the
period; and
-- About EUR2 billion available under bank lines which expire after March
31, 2013. Abertis also has EUR230 million available under bank lines, which
mature within the coming year, and which therefore are not included in our
liquidity calculations.
We anticipate that Abertis' liquidity needs will be about EUR2.9 billion over
the period, comprising:
-- Debt maturities of about EUR0.9 billion;
-- Capital spending, treasury share acquisition, and dividend payments of
about EUR1.7 billion; and
-- About EUR350 million credit puts that could be triggered by a downgrade
of Abertis by up to three notches.
We do not anticipate that Abertis will make any further contribution to the
Radiales ring road project in Madrid.
Abertis expects that its Sanef subsidiary will maintain adequate headroom
under its financial covenants. Following repayment of the loans maturing in
2013, financing of Abertis' subsidiary HIT no longer includes any financial
covenants.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on Abertis within 90 days, or
sooner if possible, following a decision on the acquisition by Abertis of
OHL's toll road operators in Brazil and Chile.
We could lower our ratings on Abertis by one notch if the acquisition is
approved and we forecast that FFO to debt will be less than 12% in the near
term, or if the acquisition negatively affects the company's ability to
gradually repay its recourse debt.
We could affirm the ratings if the acquisition is not approved, or if it is
approved and we forecast that post acquisition FFO to debt will be more than
12% and that recourse debt is repaid by at least EUR300 million-EUR350 million
per
year in 2012 and 2013.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB/Watch Neg BBB+/Watch Neg
