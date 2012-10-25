Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Parvest Multi-Strategy Low Vol a
'Strong' Fund Quality Rating, in the absolute return low risk peer group. The
fund is managed by THEAM, a member of BNP Paribas Invesment Partners.
Parvest Multi-Strategy Low Vol is a Luxembourg domicile fund with EUR165m of
assets as of the end of September 2012 following an absolute return
multi-strategy approach. It targets an ambitious Eonia +200bps target with an
average volatility objective of 2% and invests essentially in listed
derivatives.
Established in April 2008, the investment process is based on five independent
sub-strategies. The sub-strategies, that can be long and short on indices,
interest rates or currencies, have been in place since 2008 and some have more
than 10 years history at the portfolio managers' (PMs) prior firms. Model driven
or judgmental, they are typically directional, which can be detrimental in
trendless markets. However, the absence of hidden beta in the fund, observed
statistically, is a positive factor to the fund's rating relative to peers.
The fund benefits from strong resources with seven PMs, most of whom have 10 to
20 years of experience and worked together since 2008. PMs are fully autonomous
in their respective strategies, without overarching top down consensus. Risk
management is particularly tight at position, strategy and portfolio level. A
balanced risk budget, reviewed from time to time, is allocated to the
strategies, consistent with volatilities, without tactical adjustment to market
regime. Additionally, binding stop-losses and an option based overlay address
drawdowns and risk concentration.
The fund has achieved the best Lipper Leader score for capital preservation over
three years, reflecting its focus on downside risk management. Over three years,
it has outperformed peers in the Absolute Return Low Risk Lipper category by
30bps per annum with lower market correlation and volatility but has been below
its objective. Noteworthy for a low risk fund, alpha generation has not been
regular, performance being generated in short periods of time and partly
preserved the rest of the time.
Established in 2011 and fully owned by BNP Paribas IP ('M2+' rated by Fitch),
THEAM, the fund manager, is dedicated to ETFs, guaranteed and liquid alternative
products. It has 115 staff, EUR45bn of assets, its own sales force, risk control
and operations. BNPP IP manages EUR502bn of assets in total as of 30 June 2012.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
