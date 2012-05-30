OVERVIEW -- Anderson Mezzanine Funding 2007-1 Ltd. is a CDO backed by hybrid mezzanine structured finance assets. -- We downgraded the class S notes to 'CCC- (sf)' based on the deterioration of the underlying collateral. May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class S notes from Anderson Mezzanine Funding 2007-1 Ltd., a collateralized debt obligation of asset-backed securities transaction. At the same time, we removed the rating on the class S notes from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on Feb. 10, 2012 (see list). We downgraded the class S notes to 'CCC- (sf)' due to credit deterioration. We noted that all the underlying assets were defaulted according to the most recent trustee report as of May 8, 2012. The class S notes pay $34,583 as per a schedule on each payment date until the July 2013 maturity date. On the May 14, 2012, current payment date, the notes only paid $14,097.61 of principal, which is less than the expected scheduled payment. Any scheduled principal payment that is missed can be paid back on following payment dates. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings currently assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. -- Principles-Based Rating Methodology For Global Structured Finance Securities, published May 29, 2007. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTION Anderson Mezzanine Funding 2007-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From S CCC- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg OTHER RATINGS OUTSTANDING Anderson Mezzanine Funding 2007-1 Ltd. Class Rating A-1a D (sf) A-1b D (sf) A-2 D (sf) B D (sf) C D (sf) D D (sf)