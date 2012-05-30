VW names former Hyundai exec as U.S. sales chief
WASHINGTON, June 8 Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said on Thursday it is naming a former Hyundai Motor Co executive to head its sales and marketing operation.
May 30 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc : * Moodys says carrols note increase is a credit negative; ratings unaffected * Rpt-moodys says carrols note increase is a credit negative; ratings
unaffected
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.