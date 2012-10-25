Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on
Irving, Texas-based Broadcasting Group Inc. and on certain subsidiaries
are unaffected by the upsizing of the recently rated senior unsecured notes.
Nexstar increased the size of the notes to $250 million from the proposed amount
of $200 million. Pro forma leverage remains in the low-6x area as the company
will now draw less on the revolver to fund the acquisition of stations from
Newport Television. The rating on the notes is 'B-' with a recovery rating of
'6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Unchanged
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.
Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC
Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc.
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Mission Broadcasting Inc.
Senior Unsecured
$250M 7% nts due 2020* B-
Recovery Rating 6
*Upsized from $200M
