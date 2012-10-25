Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned the
senior unsecured debt securities filed under Irvine, Ca.-based Allergan Inc.'s
Rule 415 shelf registration a preliminary 'A+' rating. The filing falls
under the SEC's well-known seasoned issuer (WKSI) rules, which do not require a
dollar amount of securities to be registered. Each time the company sells
securities, it will provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific
information about the terms of that offering.
Our rating on specialty pharmaceutical and medical-device company Allergan
reflects its "strong" business risk profile and "minimal" financial risk
profile, based on our criteria. The strong business risk profile reflects the
company's leading positions in specialty pharmaceutical (82% of sales for the
first half of 2012) and medical products (18%) markets, with minimal
competitive threats and good product and geographic diversity. Concentration
in sales of Botox (30% of total sales) is mitigated by the product split of
51% for therapeutic use and 49% for cosmetic indications. Allergan focuses on
pharmaceutical treatments for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical
aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, obesity intervention,
urological, and other specialty areas. Other risks, which the company
continues to manage well, include increasing global pressures on
reimbursement, high R&D spending to maintain its competitive advantage and
niche products, legal challenges, and modest sensitivity to economic cycles.
Minimal financial risk is characterized by strong cash flows, low debt
leverage, and exceptional liquidity.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Unchanged
Allergan Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+
New Rating
Allergan Inc.
Sr unsecd (WKSI) shelf registration A+(prelim)