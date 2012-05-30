May 30 - Overview
-- We are placing our ratings on U.S.-based The Gavilon Group LLC
(Gavilon), including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- Tokyo-based Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Negative) recently announced
that it will buy Gavilon for $3.6 billion excluding debt.
-- We believe that Gavilon's credit profile will improve with the
acquisition by the larger and financially stronger Marubeni Corp.
Rating Action
On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB' corporate
credit rating and issue-level ratings on Omaha, Neb.-based The Gavilon Group
LLC on CreditWatch with positive implications, meaning that we could either
raise or affirm the ratings upon completion of our review.
Gavilon Group had reported debt outstanding of $2.1 billion as of March 31,
2012.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Marubeni's announcement that it will be
acquiring 100% of the direct and indirect equity interests of Gavilon for an
equity purchase price of about $3.6 billion, excluding debt. Marubeni expects
the transaction to close after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals
and fulfilling closing conditions. We believe that Gavilon's credit profile
will improve with the acquisition by higher-rated Marubeni Corp.
(BBB/Negative/--). We also believe that Gavilon will benefit from increased
operating scale and international diversity, as well as parental support as
part of Marubeni Corp. (For more information, see the article published May
30, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
We assess Gavilon's business risk profile as 'fair' and its financial risk
profile as 'significant'. Key credit factors in Gavilon's business risk
assessment include the company's earnings volatility, business segment
diversification, improving market position, and sound risk management
practices. However, credit measures are currently on the weaker end of the
range of indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile. We
estimate Gavilon's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA for the 12 months ended
March 31, 2012 increased to 4.1x from 1.8x for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31,
2011, as compared to the debt-to-EBITDA range for a significant financial risk
profile of 3x to 4x. Similarly, adjusted funds from operations to debt
declined to about 20% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 from 51.5% for
the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, as compared to 20% to 30% for a
significant financial risk score. (As with other agribusiness companies, we
net a portion of Gavilon's readily marketable grain inventories against its
short-term borrowings when calculating credit measures.)
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's will seek to resolve the CreditWatch listing when more
information about the company's debt plans and corporate structure becomes
available.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
The Gavilon Group LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Pos/-- BB/Negative/--
Senior Secured
US$775 mil term bank ln due BB+ /Watch Pos BB+
12/06/2016
Recovery Rating 2 2
The Gavilon Group LLC
Gavilon Grain LLC
Gavilon Fertilizer LLC
Gavilon LLC
Senior Secured
US$2.75 bil revolving credit fac BBB- /Watch Pos BBB-
bank ln due 12/31/2013
Recovery Rating 1 1
