Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed VCL Master S.A.'s notes issued under Compartment 1 as follows: EUR129.9m Series 2010-1 (ISIN: XS0480715464): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR129.9m Series 2010-2 (ISIN: XS0480715548): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR36.9m Series 2010-3 (ISIN: XS0480715977): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR129.9m Series 2010-4 (ISIN: XS0480716199): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR74.2m Series 2011-1 (ISIN: XS0606355799): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR74.2m Series 2011-2 (ISIN: XS0646441575): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation follows the purchase of receivables from VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 for EUR1.08bn (receivables sold out of VCL Master Compartment 1 were sold by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH on the authority granted by VCL Master Compartment 1). Following the removal of assets, the portfolio has reduced to EUR691.7m from EUR1.83bn. As only performing receivables have been subject to the removal, the relative share of non-performing receivables in the pool has increased. However, this portfolio deterioration is captured by the redemption mechanism, which applies funds received from the sale of the receivables first to amortise the series 2010-1, 2010-2, 2010-3, 2010-4, 2011-1 and 2011-2 notes to a certain target level. Only the remaining portion is then used to amortise the sub-loan. The target level is calculated assuming losses of 13.5% for performing leases, 70.0% for delinquent contracts and 100% for terminated contracts. This redemption mechanism results in a higher available credit enhancement since the rated notes redemption amount exceeds the sub-loan redemption amount in relative terms. As a result, the sub-loan increases to 26% (after removal of assets) from 15% (before removal of assets) as a percentage of the total series amount. Following the removal of the assets, the total available credit enhancement rises to 25.1% from 15.7% before removal. Available credit enhancement consists of over-collateralisation through a sub-loan, a discount for over-collateralisation, the floor amount of the reserve fund and the funds in the accumulation account that can be used to purchase additional lease receivables. The credit enhancement is sized to protect noteholders against the credit risk of the underlying lease receivables, as well as seller risks such as commingling and tax risks. The current available credit enhancement exceeds the initial credit enhancement of 14.1%. The transaction is a platform for Volkswagen Leasing GmbH (VWL) to securitise on a revolving basis German auto lease receivables originated during its ordinary course of business. VCL Master S.A. is a securitisation vehicle incorporated in Luxembourg. Volkswagen Leasing GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, which in turn is 100%-owned by Volkswagen AG ('A-'/Positive/'F2'). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)