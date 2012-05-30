May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference call on Thursday, June 14, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the outlook, key credit drivers and recent developments in the North American Midstream Energy and Master Limited Partnership (MLP) sector. Speakers on the conference call from the Standard & Poor's Midstream Energy and MLP team are analytical manager David Lundberg and senior team members Bill Ferara, Michael Grande, Nora Pickens, and Gerry Hannochko. Topics that will be covered on the call will be: -- Overview of Midstream Energy Key Credit Factors; -- Industry overview and macro-level drivers affecting the midstream sector; -- Recent M&A activity and its impact on ratings; -- Outlook on commodity prices - crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; -- Infrastructure developments affecting the transportation of liquids, crude oil, and; -- natural gas; -- Dynamics of long-haul natural gas pipelines given weak basis spreads; and -- Canadian oil transportation trends. After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional team members will be available to answer your questions. If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of time, please submit by sending an email to eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by Wednesday, June 13. Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a complimentary basis. The teleconference will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Please call at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call registration process. Live Dial-in Numbers: -- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-888-677-2162 -- U.S./Canada Toll: 1-210-234-9748 -- Conference ID#: 3450731 -- Passcode: SANDP Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in "listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback is available until Thursday, July 12, 2012. If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com. Please send any address corrections via e-mail to eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com. Standard & Poor's uses web usage, billing, and contact data collected from you for billing and order fulfillment purposes, for new product development and occasionally to inform you about events, products or services from Standard & Poor's and The McGraw-Hill Companies. The information is processed and stored in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. If you would prefer not to have your information shared as outlined in this notice, or if you wish to review your information for accuracy, please contact us at mailto:seminars@standardandpoors.com. Written requests can be sent to: Privacy Official 47-3-4, Standard & Poor's, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041.The credit-related analyses, including ratings, of Standard & Poor's and its affiliates are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. Ratings, credit-related analyses, data, models, software and output therefrom should not be relied on when making any investment decision. Standard & Poor's opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. Standard & Poor's does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. STANDARD & POOR'S is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.