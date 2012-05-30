(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of
'BB+' to Guatemala's USD700 million global bond (5.75% coupon) maturing June 6,
2022.
The rating is in line with Guatemala's foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating. Guatemala's 'BB+' ratings are supported by the country's record of
macroeconomic stability, solid debt repayment and its low public and external
debt burdens relative to 'BB' peers.
Despite Guatemala's history of conservative fiscal management, significant
fiscal consolidation will be difficult to achieve due to expenditure rigidity
and the scope of structural problems the country faces. Nonetheless, Guatemala's
financing needs remain lower than its peers supported by its low debt burden and
that a significant portion of its external debt is owed to multilateral
institutions.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)