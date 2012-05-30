(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - The North American life insurance sector has experienced
incremental credit deterioration for a protracted period, according to a
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report published May 25, 2012, titled, "More
Than Meets The Eye: What Is Behind The Long-Term Credit Erosion In The North
American Life-Insurance Sector?"
We believe that the North American life insurance sector remains financially
strong and continues to exhibit significant flexibility in facing an ever
increasing number of pressures, whether rooted in greater competition and
increased product risk, changing demographics, investment market volatility, or
sovereign credit deterioration. We believe that the sector will likely face some
further credit erosion, but expect the average credit quality for rated North
American life insurers to remain in the 'A' (strong) rating category during this
decade. The sector still has significant opportunities in both the traditional
life insurance product space and retirement solutions, and is backed by strong
capital.
"A more in-depth look at the sector's trends reveals that there is much more
to the ongoing credit deterioration than what first meets the eye," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Gross.
