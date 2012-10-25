Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
rating on U.S. bowling center operator AMF Bowling Worldwide Inc. (AMF) to 'D'
from 'CCC'. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the
company's first-lien senior secured credit facilities to 'D' from 'CCC+' and
its second-lien senior secured credit facilities to 'D' from 'CC'. The rating
actions follow AMF's recently missed interest payment on its credit facilities.
Rationale
These rating actions stem from AMF's confirmation that it did not make its
most recent interest payment on its senior secured credit facilities. AMF has
received a waiver from its lender group granting a grace period until Nov. 6,
2012, to make the payments. However, Standard & Poor's considers a default to
have occurred when a payment related to an obligation is not made, even if a
grace period exists, when the nonpayment is a function of the borrower being
under financial stress--unless we are confident that the payment will be made
in full during the grace period. Given AMF's upcoming November revolver
maturity and our previous 'CCC' corporate credit rating, we are not confident
in AMF's ability to make the interest payment.
Ratings List
Downgraded To From
AMF Bowling Worldwide Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CCC/Negative/--
Senior secured first-lien credit facilities D CCC+
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior secured second-lien credit facilities D CC
Recovery Rating 6 6