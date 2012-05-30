Overview
-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable on seven
government-related entities (GREs) in the Province of Ontario.
-- At the same time, we're affirming the 'AA-' issuer credit ratings on
the GREs.
-- The outlook revision reflects the April 25 outlook revision on the
province.
Rating Action
On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to
negative from stable on seven government-related entities (GREs) in the
Province of Ontario. The outlook revisions reflect the April 25 outlook
revision to negative from stable on the Province of Ontario (see "Province of
Ontario Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable on Risks To Fiscal Plan,"
published April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). At
the same time, we are affirming our 'AA-' long-term rating on these entities,
as well as the 'AA-' senior unsecured debt rating on ORNGE Issuer Trust.
Rationale
The following entities, which rely to a great--if not complete--extent on
funding through annual grant appropriations from the province, are affected:
Durham District School Board, Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corp., ORNGE,
Ottawa Catholic School Board, Simcoe County District School Board, The 55
School Board Trust, and York Region District School Board.
We rate these entities on the basis of our GRE methodology, under which they
mostly benefit from a "very high" likelihood of support from the provincial
government thanks to their "very important" policy role and "very strong" link
with the province.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three
likelihood that we could lower the long-term ratings one notch within two
years. The outlook revision is contingent on the negative outlook assigned to
the Province of Ontario on April 25, 2012, given the fact that these entities
generally rely overwhelmingly on the province for their revenues. We could
lower the ratings on the GREs if we lowered the 'AA-' long-term issuer credit
rating on the province. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if
we saw that the government's fiscal position was improving in the next one-two
years, and remained on course to achieve budgetary balance by fiscal 2018.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Durham District School Board
Ottawa Catholic School Board
Simcoe County District School Board
York Region District School Board
ORNGE
Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--
Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corp.
Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+
55 School Board Trust (The)
Senior Secured AA-/Negative AA-/Stable
Ratings Affirmed
Durham District School Board
Senior Unsecured AA-
Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corp.
Senior Unsecured AA-
Commercial Paper
Global scale A-1+
Canada scale A-1(HIGH)
Ottawa Catholic School Board
Senior Unsecured AA-
Simcoe County District School Board
Senior Unsecured AA-
York Region District School Board
Senior Unsecured AA-
Ornge Issuer Trust
Senior Unsecured AA-
