Overview
-- While Drumm's earnings have met our expectations, liquidity and cash
flow have fallen short, causing us to review our expectation for debt
repayment and whether we can continue to view its financial risk profile as
"aggressive."
-- While the company is within bank covenant compliance, the cushion of
the ratio compared with the covenant fell below the 15% level we expect for an
"adequate" liquidity profile.
-- We therefore changed our liquidity descriptor to "less than adequate"
from "adequate" to acknowledge the decline in its cushion and to reflect the
50-basis-point step-down on March 31, 2013 that could cause the cushion to
weaken further depending on the company's liquidity-enhancing efforts.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects the possibility that weaker
liquidity and less debt repayment may result in higher-than-expected leverage.
Rating Action
On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Fort Smith, Ark.-based Drumm Investors LLC and
revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.
We also affirmed our 'B+' senior secured rating on the company's term loan and
revolving credit facility. The recovery rating on this debt remains '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in
case of default.
Rationale
The ratings on Drumm is based on Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "weak," reflecting significant reimbursement risk
such as the recent Medicare payment cut to nursing homes and adverse changes
to the reimbursement rules for group therapy services. We consider the
financial risk profile "aggressive," reflecting our expectation of leverage
below 5x. We expect Drumm's total revenue to be flat to 1% higher in 2012,
compared with 2.4% growth in 2011, primarily because of the full-year impact
of the late 2011 Medicare rate cut. This expectation also includes no Medicaid
rate increases on average for all the states where Drumm operates. We also
expect patient days in its nursing homes to be relatively flat as an extension
of the recent trend.
We expect Drumm's lease-adjusted EBITDA margin to decrease by about 200 basis
points (bps) in 2012. This estimate includes our view of the impact of the
Medicare rate cut on Drumm's nursing home business and also considers the
company's cost-control efforts to partly mitigate the rate cut. These efforts
may include labor force reductions and vendor renegotiations.
We view Drumm's financial risk profile as aggressive, reflected in our
calculation of debt to EBITDA of 5.1x in 2012, decreasing to about 4.9x by the
end of 2013. The estimate of 5.1x reflects an increase in leverage from 4.5x
in 2011 due to the recent large Medicare rate cut to nursing homes. This
estimation also considers our expectation that Drumm will remain
nonacquisitive, and will apply its free cash flow in 2012 to repay debt to
limit the pending increase in leverage. We expect Drumm to generate about $30
million of free cash flow in 2012. In our view, this use of cash will take
priority over paying any substantive dividend to its owner. However, leverage
would increase to 5.2x by the end of 2012 if the company did not use cash to
repay debt. We believe this leverage level may be temporary because Drumm's
cost-control efforts and growth strategies that may diversify its business,
could help the company meet our earnings expectations and bring leverage back
down below 5x.
Our view of Drumm's weak business risk is heavily influenced by the large
concentration of over 70% of its total revenues generated from government
reimbursement, (approximately 31% from Medicare and 43% from Medicaid), we
believe government reimbursement risk is the most significant key credit
factor, despite its size and scale. Drumm, like several other rated peer
companies, rely on their nursing home operations for 80%-85% of total
revenues. This concentration makes Drumm and its peers very sensitive to
Medicare rate cuts to nursing homes. This is in contrast with Kindred, which
is more diversified, generating only about 40% of its revenues from its
nursing home division. Kindred spreads government reimbursement risk among its
several different businesses. We believe Drumm is also subject to growing
competition. While nursing homes are increasing their capabilities and
offering a wider array of services to more medically complex patients to
optimize reimbursement, they are competing with other facilities with similar
strategies. We expect this competition to intensify as nursing homes adjust to
reimbursement changes, contributing to our view that patient days will remain
flat.
Liquidity
Drumm's liquidity is "less than adequate," primarily reflecting the potential
for tightening covenant cushion. Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses of
cash over the next 12 months.
Relevant aspects of Drumm's liquidity are:
-- We expect the company to cover uses by over 2x during the next 12 to
24 months.
-- Sources of liquidity include about $120 million of cash flow from
operations after working capital needs and before capital expanses that we
estimate to be about $90 million.
-- We expect Drumm to have an adequate amount of cash on the balance
sheet, and to generate about $30 million of free cash flow in 2012.
-- Under Drumm's existing revolving credit facility, we believe that
availability will be limited due to a slim covenant cushion.
-- There are no debt maturities until 2016, when the revolving credit
facility matures, and then until 2018 when the term loan matures.
-- The senior secured leverage ratio covenant tightens 50 bps to 4.5x in
the first quarter of 2013, and another 50 bps to 4.0x in the first quarter of
2014.
-- Our current forecast projects debt to EBITDA of 4.9x, but only a 6%
bank covenant cushion in 2013. This estimate assumes flat to 1% revenue
increase in 2012 and 3% revenue increase in 2013.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Drumm,
published June 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Drumm is negative. We will lower the rating if the
company's efforts to counteract the recent reimbursement cuts are unable to
sustainably reduce leverage back below 5x; we would also consider lowering the
rating within the next six months if Drumm does not address the slim covenant
cushion and potential for a covenant violation upon the next step-down in
early 2013. We believe an amendment may be necessary as reflected in our slim
bank covenant cushion estimate in 2013, leaving little room for error.
If Drumm's cost-mitigation efforts and debt reduction results in leverage
remaining below 5x and we believe it will remain there, we could revise the
outlook to stable. This would require Drumm to provide a solution for
maintaining a 15% cushion for its restrictive covenant requirements that
include 50-bp step-downs in both early 2013 and 2014. Without an amendment, we
estimate that bank-calculated EBITDA would have to rise to the $335 million
range, assuming repayment of debt with free cash flow to achieve a 15% cushion
after the early 2013 step-down.
