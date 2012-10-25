OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on four tranches from four U.S. cash flow and hybrid CDO transactions to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' after missed interest or a default in principal payment on the final payment date. -- All of the affected CDOs are collateralized by or reference structured finance (SF) securities. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on four tranches from four U.S. cash flow and hybrid collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions. Today's rating actions follow a review of U.S. CDO transactions backed predominantly by structured finance assets that had tranches with ratings previously lowered to 'CC (sf)'. We lowered the ratings on the affected tranches for one or more of the following reasons: -- Nonpayment of timely interest on nondeferrable classes (three of the affected classes); and -- Non-payment of full principal owed on a tranche after liquidation (one class). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009 -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009 -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 RATING ACTIONS Coriolanus Ltd Rating Class To From CLN D (sf) CC (sf) Class V Funding II Ltd Rating Class To From A-1 D (sf) CC (sf) GSC ABS CDO 2006-2m Ltd Rating Class To From A1A D (sf) CC (sf) Rockville CDO I Ltd Rating Class To From A-1 D (sf) CC (sf) OUTSTANDING RATINGS Class V Funding II Ltd. Class Rating A-2A D (sf) A-2B D (sf) B D (sf) C D (sf) D D (sf) GSC ABS CDO 2006-2m Ltd. Class Rating A1B D (sf) A-2 D (sf) B D (sf) C D (sf) D D (sf) E D (sf) F D (sf) G D (sf) Rockville CDO I Ltd Class Rating A-3 D (sf) A-2 D (sf) B D (sf) C D (sf) D D (sf) E D (sf)