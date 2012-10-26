(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. drug manufacturer AbbVie is separating from parent Abbott Laboratories. -- We are assigning our 'A' corporate credit and 'A-1' short-term ratings to the company. -- AbbVie's defensible product positions and moderate leverage, just over 1.5x, are key strengths considered by the rating. -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will quickly strengthen, post separation. Rating Action On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings to AbbVie Inc., a North Chicgo, Ill.-based pharmaceutical manufacturer. The rating outlook is positive. Rationale The rating reflects our expectation that AbbVie's key product, arthritis treatment Humira, will continue to grow through both additional uses and the expanding pool of patients. Although the AbbVie's pipeline is modest for a company of this size it does benefit from some promising prospects that could provide topline growth in the longer term. Our view of the business risk profile as "strong" (as defined by our criteria) is underpinned by this combination of a defensible, highly profitable business with a high dependance on a single product. We also expect that cash flows after capital spending and dividends of about $2.5 billion in each of the next two years will enable the company to rapidly reduce leverage. This improvement, if sustained, could be sufficient to improve a currently "modest" financial risk profile to "minimal," and drive a ratings upgrade. Standard & Poor's base case: -- We expect Humira to grow at an 8% compound rate through 2014, generating an additional $2 billion of highly profitable sales. -- This will largely offset patent expirations for TriCor and Niaspan, which we expect will lose $2.3 billion in combined revenue. Modest growth in other products will make up for the shortfall in revenues in most years. -- We expect overall growth to turn somewhat negative in 2013 with a 2%-3% decline, reflecting loss of patent protection for Niaspan and Tricor. -- EBITDA margins, in our view, will remain around 40% through 2014. -- These strong margins, complimented by limited internal cash needs, will provide free cash flows of about $5.2 billion through 2014. -- Because we expect AbbVie will have little need to borrow, leverage measures which are now outside the range characteristic of minimal financial risk could improve well into the minimal range in two years. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, AbbVie revenues grew 4.9%, largely as a result of almost 15% growth in sales leader Humira, which more than offset declines in many other products. To some extent, the weakness reflected currency effects, although product-specific issues had meaningful impacts. Kaletra use is declining due to changes in treatment regimens and the introduction of competitive products. Niaspan is declining well before its patent expiration as some in the medical community question its effectiveness. We expect this pattern of mixed-to-negative results for many products which is overcome by the still strong performance of Humira. We expect adjusted gross margins, excluding depreciation and amortization, to remain about 80% through 2014. This, in combination with R&D of about 14% and SGA of 26%, leads to EBITDA margins which we expect will remain around 40%. This level is amoung the strongest in industrial ratings, well above the overall U.S. industrial median of 18.5%. Return on capital is unlikely to be a reliable profitability measure for several years, given that shareholders equity is depressed by virtue of the large dividend to Abbott. AbbVie is currently the "proprietary pharmaceuticals" unit of Abbott Laboratories. These are primarily patented drugs sold mainly to well-developed markets; the U.S. provides 55% of sales and Europe another 21%. While sales are less than one-third of market-leader Pfizer, AbbVie is the 10th largest pharmaceutical company when ranked by sales. Some of the drugs in the portfolio are quite old, but continue to generate slowly-declining, high-margin sales as non-patent barriers limit competitive entry. Synthroid, a treatment for hypothyrodism, was introduced in 1940 and still generates sales over $600 million. As there is a very narrow dosing range, and it is difficult to manufacture, patients and physicians have proven reluctant to switch to competing products. The portfolio is not without challenges: 13% of revenues will begin to face generic competition through 2015 and new market entrants are steadily eroding AIDS-treatment Kaletra sales. Humira is by far the most important marketed product for AbbVie. This highly successful monoclonal antibody-based treatment is patented until December 2016 in the U.S. and April 2018 in Europe. We do not expect that price-driven competition will develop at that time given the still uncertain state of U.S. regulations regarding the approval of generic biotechnology-based products. Despite the product and therapeutic concentration posed by Humira's 53% of sales, we believe that the circumstances around this product mitigate those risks. Product concentration risk, in our view, is the risk that some previously unknown issue, e.g., safety or manufacturing mishaps, forces a sharp reduction in sales or the outright banning of a product. Launched January 2003, Humira's long use and well understood safety profile argues against any product-defect appearing that would severly limit its use. A greater threat, in our opinion, is the development of new therapies which could render the product obsolete--therapeutic risk. Rheumatoid arthritis is a large market with no cures--drugs can only slow the progression of the disease and reduce the inflamation that is a hallmark. There are several competing treatments using the same approach as Humira, but none have its efficacy or safety profile. A potentially disruptive technology is the development of an oral treatment with obvious patient benefits compared to injectible treatments such as Humira. However, the most highly developed of these, tofacitinib by Pfizer, is likely to only be used after other therapies have failed, given safety concerns. We believe improving research productivity and importantly, the near-term pipeline, will be a key goal of AbbVie's management. While not the lowest level of spending, AbbVie's 14% of sales spent on research and development is somewhat weaker than several of its large pharmaceutical competitors and, in our view, a competitive disadvantage. We believe the four products in the latest stage of clinical development are unlikely to contribute meaningful sales until 2015. AbbVie's drug combination to treat hepatitis C recently entered late-stage clinical trials after demonstrating significant cure rates in mid-stage trials. If these results are sustained through the more rigorous phase III of development, its efficacy addressing a large unmet need could propel it to blockbuster status. The financial risk profile is currently modest, reflecting.credit metrics that, although strong, will be outside the range for minimal. An expected $15.7 billion of borrowings that will fund a dividend will be the largest component of leverage which, adjusted for surplus cash and pension and lease obligations, will be an estimated 1.6x at deal close. If, as we believe is probable, cash continues to build, adjusted leverage could fall to well below the 1.5x level which is consistent with a minimal financial risk profile; an improvement in our assessment of finanical risk could drive a ratings upgrade. Our scenario does not anticipate either large, cash acquisitions or significant (in excess of $5 billion) share repurchases which could delay this improvement considerably. Liquidity Liquidity is deemed to be exceptional, and supportive of a 'A-1' short-term credit rating, given: -- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of cash, revolver availability and operating cash flow) to exceed uses by 5x to 6x over the next two years, including an estimated $2.5 billion in common stock dividends and modest share repurchases that roughly equal share issuances related to employee programs. We expect cash flow after capital spending and dividends to remain about $2.6 billion for each of the next two years. Other sources include a starting cash balance of $7.2 billion that we expect to grow to $10 billion in 2014 and an undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility due 2017. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 50%. -- Per the credit agreement, AbbVie will have to meet a 3.75x total debt to EBITDA covenant. We expect that the cushion will be greater than 30% but less than the 50% usually expected for exceptional liquidity. However, with a minimum expected cash balance of $7 billion, we believe that violating this covenant is extraordinarily unlikely. -- We believe AbbVie can absorb a high-impact, low-probability event. -- We believe AbbVie has well-established bank relationships and solid access to capital markets. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the potential that AbbVie will achieve a sharp improvement in credit measures by the end of 2014. This improvement could cause a revision of the financial risk profile to minimal and provide support for an upgrade. As we monitor credit measures during that period, the rating could be upgraded before the end of 2014 if we believe that both debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt can be sustained within the respective guidelines of debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x and FFO to debt of greater than 60%. 