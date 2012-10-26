(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We equalize our long-term rating on Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
with that on the Federal Republic of Germany to reflect our opinion that there
is an "almost certain" likelihood that Rentenbank would receive timely and
sufficient extraordinary support from the German government.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on
Rentenbank. We are also affirming our 'A-1+' short-term rating.
-- The stable outlook on Rentenbank reflects that on Germany.
Rating Action
On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA'
long-term issuer credit rating on German development bank Landwirtschaftliche
Rentenbank. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term
credit rating.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects the equalization of the ratings with those on the
Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+). In
accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we believe that
there is an "almost certain" likelihood that Rentenbank would receive timely
and sufficient extraordinary support from the German government in the event
of financial distress.
Our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood of government support reflects
our view that Rentenbank:
-- Plays a "critical" role for the German government through its public
policy mandate; and
-- Has an "integral" link with the German government.
This assessment is supported by the legal concept of "Anstaltslast"
(maintenance obligation) that obliges the government to secure Rentenbank's
economic basis for the duration of its existence, and to cover possible
financial gaps. While Anstaltslast creates an obligation of the federal
government vis-a-vis Rentenbank, the federal government is currently preparing
to extend a formal blanket guarantee on Rentenbank's liabilities. This
guarantee would be similar to the one already in place for KfW's
(AAA/Stable/A-1+) liabilities, and would be an obligation of the federal
government to Rentenbank's creditors.
The ratings are supported by the bank's low-risk operational strategy, whereby
intermediate banks assume credit risk and provide collateral. Rentenbank also
has an outstanding track record of loan recovery, a stable financial profile
characterized by prudent strategies covering currency and interest rate risks,
and conservative capitalization.
Although the bank's capital was raised through a special levy on German
farmers between 1949 and 1958, no person possesses property rights over
Rentenbank. Accordingly, a merger or takeover by another publicly owned
development bank is not viable. On the downside, the ownership structure makes
it almost impossible to raise additional shareholder capital.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rentenbank will remain an
integral part of the government's economic development policies. This should
enable the bank to maintain its public law status and secure ongoing federal
government support either through Anstaltslast or through an explicit
guarantee.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+
Certificate Of Deposit AAA
Senior Unsecured AAA
Subordinated AAA
Commercial Paper A-1+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)