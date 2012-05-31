Overview -- The operating performance of aftermarket parts supplier Autoparts Holdings has been weaker than we expected, stemming from fewer miles driven, delays in vehicle servicing by U.S. consumers, and higher raw material costs in 2011. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Autoparts to 'B' from 'B+'. -- Despite currently weak credit protection measures, the stable outlook reflects our view that the company should realize some earnings improvement in the next few quarters from its ongoing cost reductions. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Lake Forest, Ill.-based Autoparts Holdings Ltd. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on Autoparts' $50 million first-lien revolving credit facility and $530 million first-lien term loan to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery ratings on the first-lien debt remain '3', which indicates our expectations of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default. We lowered the issue rating on $150 million second-lien term loan to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the notes remains '6', which indicates our expectation of negligible recovery (0-10%) in a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Autoparts Holdings Ltd. reflect its "fair" business risk profile, characterized by low double-digit margins and its concentrated customer base. The ratings also reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile with expected low free cash flow generation and less than 6x adjusted debt leverage in 2012. Autoparts' ownership by an affiliate of New Zealand private investor Graeme Hart's Rank Group Ltd. contributes to our financial risk assessment. An affiliate of Rank Group also owns Illinois-based UCI Holdings Ltd., the parent company of automotive aftermarket parts supplier UCI International Inc. Although Autoparts and UCI Holdings Ltd. are separate legal entities, they have the same ultimate owner. We believe Rank Group might eventually legally consolidate the two companies given that they each have filtration businesses, although existing financial agreements prevent full consolidation for now. If Autoparts and UCI remain separate legal entities, their stand-alone viability could be impaired. We estimate Autoparts' 2012 sales to be flat year over year, at about $1 billion, because many of its products are consumables for which demand depends on the amount of miles driven. We expect lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA to be less than 6x in 2012 if the company achieves its cost savings. We view Autoparts' free cash flow generation as low relative to its debt load, but its ability to generate positive free cash is also important to the rating. In the near term, we expect the cost of restructuring and capital spending to suppress free cash flow, but by 2013 Autoparts could be able to convert about 100% of net income to free cash flow, in our estimates. Our view of Autoparts' business risk profile as "fair" reflects our expectation that the company will be able to maintain double-digit margins (before depreciation) in the next two years. Most of its products have solid market positions, including its Fram filters, Autolite ignition products, and Prestone antifreeze, and continuing brand loyalty in the do-it-yourself market supports some pricing power. Autoparts' fair business profile also reflects its high customer concentration (typical of the industry). Its largest customer, Wal-Mart Stores Inc., accounts for about 25% of sales, and the top five customers account for approximately 50%. Autoparts has limited revenue diversity because of its narrow product offerings, its focus on the aftermarket, and the high (88%) proportion of sales in North America. Competition from parts suppliers in low-cost countries can result in lower pricing power for U.S. aftermarket participants. Autoparts' earnings are subject to volatility in commodity costs. Raw materials such as ethylene glycol experienced significant price increases in 2011, which resulted in a decrease in profitability and some market share loss. Autoparts derives the majority of revenues from the light-vehicle aftermarket (to which it sells replacement parts for older vehicles). The North American light-vehicle aftermarket is highly competitive as a result of consolidation. Demand reflects the size of the car parc (the total number of registered vehicles at any time), which continues to expand; number of miles driven, which often depends on gas prices; and the age of the vehicles in the car parc, which has risen in recent years because of the higher quality of new vehicles. We view Autoparts' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because we estimate that lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA could be as high as 6x at the end of 2012. Still, we believe that cost restructuring initiatives have the potential to raise EBITDA in 2012 and reduce leverage. In assessing the financial risk profile, we also took into account Autoparts' lack of a financial policy track record under the new owners. (Rank Group also owns UCI Holdings Ltd.) Liquidity We view Autoparts' liquidity as "less than adequate." Covenant headroom is tight. The company could breach its maximum total leverage covenant test if EBITDA were to decline by 10% in 2012. The covenants under the credit facilities also include minimum interest coverage and maximum capital expenditures. Autoparts has a $50 million revolving credit line, and we expect it will keep only a minimum amount of cash on hand. Working capital swings could exceed $10 million, in our opinion, but we expect the company to generate a small amount of free cash flow in 2012 after capital spending and restructuring initiatives. Debt maturities are in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The credit facilities have a cash flow sweep requirement of up to 50%, and the first-lien term loan amortizes at 1% per year. We expect Autoparts to achieve some synergies by sharing administrative services with UCI, over time (the companies have a joint services agreement that determines cost allocations). We expect rationalization of Autoparts' product lines could lead to certain divestitures but also small bolt-on acquisitions in the longer term. We expect atypically high capital spending in 2012 to rationalize operations. Recovery analysis For the latest recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report, to be published after this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Autoparts is stable. Supporting the rating, year-over-year sales will be flat in 2012, in our estimation. In the near term, we expect the cost of restructuring and capital spending to suppress free cash flow, but by 2013 Autoparts could be able to convert 100% of net income to free cash flow. We consider an upgrade less likely during the next year, based on our current assessment of Autoparts' business and financial risks and its limited financial and strategic record. Additionally, we would look for sustained improvement in the filtration, antifreeze, and spark plug markets, likely the result of an increase in miles driven. We could lower the ratings if the economy fails to recover, leading to persistently weaker consumer demand or customer resistance to commodity cost recovery, such that for 2012, FFO to debt is less than 10%, debt to EBITDA exceeds 6x, and the company generates negative cash flow. Debt-financed distributions to the owner that would increase leverage could also result in a lower rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Autoparts Holdings Ltd. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- B+/Stable/-- Autoparts Holdings Ltd. FRAM Group (Canada) Inc. FRAM Group Holdings Inc. Prestone Holdings Inc. Senior secured (first-lien) B B+ Recovery rating 3 3 Autoparts Holdings Ltd. FRAM Group Holdings Inc. Prestone Holdings Inc. Senior secured (first-lien) B B+ Recovery rating 3 3 Senior secured (second-lien) CCC+ B- Recovery rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.