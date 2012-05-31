Overview
-- U.S.-based Consolidated Container Co. LLC and its wholly owned
subsidiary, Consolidated Container Capital Inc., recently announced that
affiliates of Bain Capital Partners LLC will acquire the companies.
-- We're placing all ratings on Consolidated Container on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch listing means we could affirm or lower the ratings
following a completion of our review.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Consolidated Container, including its 'B' corporate credit rating, on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
Consolidated Container, a producer of rigid plastic packaging containers,
announced global private investment firm Bain Capital Partners LLC (not rated)
will buy the company. The companies have not disclosed terms of the definitive
agreement to purchase the privately held business from Vestar Capital Partners
(not rated) and its other investors. We expect the transaction to close during
the third quarter of 2012.
The CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a downgrade if increased
debt results in a material deterioration of Consolidated Container's financial
risk profile. We could affirm the ratings following our review if business
conditions and leverage remain stable or if the increase in debt is not
meaningful enough to result in a lower rating.
Consolidated Container produces rigid plastic containers for dairy products,
water, juice, and other beverages; food, household, and agricultural
chemicals; and motor oil. It generated revenues of about $739 million for the
12 months ended March 31, 2012. The company's product mix is somewhat
concentrated. About 49% of revenue comes from dairy and water packaging, which
are commodity-type products and have mature demand patterns. The company's
household chemicals and industrial and specialty packaging products, which are
comparatively higher-margin businesses, account for about 30% of sales. The
company's "weak" business risk profile reflects its high customer
concentration, and a highly fragmented and competitive industry structure. Its
significant market share in a relatively stable beverage and consumer product
packaging markets and favorable sales contracts with its customers somewhat
mitigate this.
CreditWatch
We will monitor developments associated with the pending acquisition and
resolve the CreditWatch listing upon review of the company's financing plans
and expected financial profile following the transaction. The CreditWatch
placement indicates that we could affirm or lower the ratings depending on our
review of the transaction and implications for credit quality.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Consolidated Container Co. LLC
Consolidated Container Capital Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/--
Consolidated Container Co. LLC
Second-Lien Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
First-Lien Senior Secured B/Watch Neg B
Recovery Rating 3 3
