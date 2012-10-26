Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Epic (Brodie) plc's EUR234.4m commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate notes, due 2016, as follows: EUR124.9m class A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative EUR28.9m class B: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative EUR19.6m class C: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative EUR23.0m class D: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative EUR19.5m class E: affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative EUR12.0m class F: affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 40% EUR6.4m class G: affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0% The affirmation of all notes classes, and revision of outlooks, is reflective of expected improvement in the advance rates of the senior note classes following the settlement, and distribution of proceeds, of the asset sales made by the borrower of the Terry loan, the sole remaining reference obligation in this RBS originated synthetic CMBS. The Terry loan, which originally matured in April 2011, was extended to January 2014 on the proviso that various repayment hurdles are met. The first hurdle, comprising repayment of EUR80m, was due by the July 2012 interest payment date (IPD). Timely asset sales were effected sufficient to satisfy the EUR80m threshold, although settlement has been delayed for technical reasons and is now expected to occur by the January 2013 IPD. Following discussions with the servicer, Fitch is not unduly concerned by this delay. Proceeds are to be allocated to the A-note and distributed to noteholders on a modified pro-rata basis (50% sequential and 50% pro-rata). Reported loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) for the A-note and whole loan are 90% and 96% respectively, based on March 2011 valuations. If asset sales are made in line with reported market values, the transaction should see some moderate deleveraging, de-risking the top of the capital structure. A cash sweep has helped reduce borrower indebtedness by EUR12.8m since July 2011, supported by stable asset performance and low interest rates. This additional source of deleveraging can help to buffer against falling capital values. Although any sales activity is encouraging, Fitch still harbours concerns over investor appetite for regional German retail assets. Small-ticket assets (these are generally between EUR15m and EUR40m) appeal to a wider investor base, in light of which achieving four sales in 18 months is not so impressive. While this may call into question the saleability of the remaining assets at current values, should the borrower meet the July 2013 repayment threshold of EUR70m (in addition to the pending repayment of at least EUR80m), the residual loan will be in an improved position in particular for senior investors. A performance update report will be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria