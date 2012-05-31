Overview -- U.K. water and wastewater utility Severn Trent Water Ltd. has announced that it is proposing to return GBP150 million to shareholders, payable on July 27, 2012. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on Severn Trent Water. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the capital return, while eroding a degree of rating headroom, will result in ratios that remain consistent with the current ratings. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on U.K.-based water and wastewater utility Severn Trent Water Ltd. (STW). The outlook is stable. At the same time, in accordance with our regulatory holding criteria, we affirmed the 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings on STW's holding company, Severn Trent PLC (SVT). The outlook on these ratings is also stable. Rationale The rating affirmations follow the preliminary announcement by Severn Trent (the consolidated group, comprising STW and SVT), on May 30, 2012, of its annual results for the year ending March 31, 2012. The results announcement, which was broadly in line with our expectations, included a statement that Severn Trent, via STW, was proposing a capital return to shareholders of GBP150 million. The capital return will moderately weaken Severn Trent's consolidated debt coverage ratios, thereby eroding part of the rating headroom that currently exists. However, we anticipate that these ratios will remain comfortably in line with our guidance at the current rating level. Since the beginning of the current regulatory price control period (AMP5), which started on April 1, 2010, Severn Trent has benefited from significant financial outperformance, due in particular to relatively high inflation and a low cost of debt. As a result, Severn Trent has built an increasingly comfortable degree of headroom at the 'BBB+' level, with our expectation that Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt would average about 11.5% per year until 2015. This compares with our guidance of more than 12% in respect to a potential upgrade of STW to 'A-'. In announcing the proposed capital return, Severn Trent is choosing to utilize some of the available headroom to increase its low gearing--defined as the ratio of debt to regulatory capital value (RCV). We believe that Severn Trent will remain within our guidance for the 'BBB+' rating on STW following the proposed shareholder return of GBP150 million, and that adjusted FFO to debt and FFO interest coverage will remain above 10% and 2.5x, respectively. We also consider that the adjusted debt-to-RCV ratio of the consolidated group will remain relatively low for the rating, in the range of 60%-65%. The ratings on Severn Trent continue to be supported by our view of the strong and stable cash flows from its U.K. regulated water activities; its strong liquidity, with significant prefunding of capital expenditures (capex); and its strategic focus on regulated water and waste operations. These strengths are offset by a large, mandatory capex program, and a decline in cash flow-based debt coverage ratios since the beginning of the current regulatory price control. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-2' on STW and 'A-3' on SVT. We view Severn Trent's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by about 2x over the next 12 months (or about 1.7x including the GBP150 million capital return). As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months of about GBP1.4 billion. These include: -- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of about GBP460 million; -- An available GBP500 million under the company's revolving credit facility, which expires in October 2016; and -- FFO of about GBP460 million. We estimate Severn Trent's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP674 million, comprising: -- Limited short-term debt maturities of GBP74 million; -- Capex (on an International Financial Reporting Standards basis) of about GBP440 million; and -- Dividend payments of about GBP160 million. This amount would increase by GBP150 million if SVT proceeds with the capital return. Severn Trent faces significant refinancing needs toward the end of the regulatory period (from financial year 2013 onward). It has, however, demonstrated a refinancing strategy that we consider prudent. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion of the relatively predictable performance of STW's low-risk regulated U.K. water and sewerage operations. We believe STW will continue to manage its business efficiently; perform in line with current regulatory targets and Severn Trent forecasts; and maintain a stable financial profile during the current regulatory price control period, which ends on March 31, 2015. In our view, the proposed capital return, if completed, will reduce the degree of headroom that now exists at the 'BBB+' level. That said, we anticipate that Severn Trent will remain comfortably within our guidance for the rating. Specifically, this guidance includes our expectation that adjusted FFO to debt will remain in the range of at least 9%-10%, and that adjusted FFO interest coverage will remain above 2.5x. We consider an upgrade to be less likely if Severn Trent proceeds with the proposed capital return of GBP150 million. Nevertheless, we would consider an upgrade to 'A-' if the consolidated group's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio were to exceed 12% on a sustainable basis, while maintaining FFO interest coverage of more than 3.0x. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Severn Trent Water Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Severn Trent PLC Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 Severn Trent PLC Senior Unsecured Debt BBB- Commercial Paper A-3 Severn Trent Utilities Finance PLC Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ *Guaranteed by Severn Trent Water Ltd.