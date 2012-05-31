(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Infinity Premier Insurance Co.'s parent company, Infinity Insurance Co., has entered into an agreement to sell the subsidiary to NationsBuilders Insurance Services Inc. -- We are placing our 'A' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Infinity Premier Insurance Co. on CreditWatch Negative. -- The ratings on Infinity Premier Insurance Co. will remain on CreditWatch until the sale closes, when we expect to withdraw this rating. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Infinity Premier Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Infinity Insurance Co. and member of Infinity Property and Casualty Group (collectively, Infinity), on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement results from Infinity's agreement to sell the subsidiary to NationsBuilders Insurance Services Inc. (unrated). We expect the transaction to close by June 30, 2012, subject to regulatory and other approvals. Infinity Premier Insurance Co. was an inactive shell company that had no direct writings for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The company had $1.1 million net writings due do its 0.1% participation in Infinity's intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement (Infinity Insurance Co., the lead entity in the pool, has 98.8% participation). As of Dec. 31, 2011, Infinity Premier Insurance Co. held approximately $279,000 of direct loss and loss-adjustment expense reserves. Following the transaction, Infinity will cover these policyholder liabilities. Specifically, a reinsurance agreement will be in place such that all policyholder liabilities stemming from the pre-closing business Infinity Premier Insurance Co. wrote will be ceded back to Infinity Insurance Co. In addition, Infinity will continue to provide policy and claims-administration services for these liabilities. The primary reason for the sale of Infinity Premiere is to reduce administrative costs associated with maintaining licenses that are no longer needed to support the company's insurance operations. Infinity had similarly completed a sale of two other shell companies--Infinity General Insurance Co. and Infinity Specialty Insurance Co.--in late 2011, after which we withdrew these ratings (see Infinity Specialty Insurance Co., Infinity General Insurance Co. Ratings Withdrawn On Completion Of Sale To James River, published Jan. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect). CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status of the ratings upon the closing of the transaction by withdrawing these ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Infinity Specialty Insurance Co., Infinity General Insurance Co. Ratings Withdrawn On Completion Of Sale To James River, Jan. 10, 2012 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From Infinity Premier Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)