Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following bonds of Forest Hills
Public Schools, MI (the district):
--$35.8 million unlimited tax general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are full faith and credit unlimited tax general obligations of the
district.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Management has taken judicious steps to work toward
structural balance by actively managing expenditures in light of state revenue
pressures and property tax revenue constraints under the Headlee Limit.
STABLE FINANCIAL RESERVES: Conservative budgeting is a key credit strength
supporting healthy reserves.
SIZEABLE DEBT PROFILE: Above average debt service costs are somewhat offset by
rapid amortization and limited near-term capital needs. Pension and other
post-employment benefits (OPEB) are moderate but growing
ABOVE AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: The district benefits from an affluent
economic base with limited exposure to the auto industry. The strong healthcare
sector provides a stabilizing presence.
CREDIT PROFILE
POSITIVE SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE
Forest Hills Public Schools (the district) serve a 68-square-mile region in the
eastern suburbs of Grand Rapids in Kent County including the affluent
communities of Ada, Cascade, and Grand Rapids Townships.
Enrollment, presently 10,167, has grown historically, reflecting the
desirability of the community and the district's very strong academic
performance and reputation. Fitch views the district's projections for 0.5%
average enrollment growth from 2013-2017 as reasonable given historic
performance and the district's proven conservative budgeting practices.
The district's largely residential tax base experienced 3.2% and 1.5% declines
in taxable assessed value (TAV) in fiscal 2011 and 2012, respectively,
indicative of economic pressures after many years of consistent growth. However,
market value per capita remains strong at $138,000. The 0.5% decrease in fiscal
2013 has moderated from that of the past two fiscal years, and management
expects TAV to level out in fiscal 2014. Fitch views management's assumptions as
reasonable given positive trends in homes sales and median sale prices within
the district coupled with fewer foreclosures reported in the greater regional
area.
The district is home to Amway's headquarters and has low taxpayer concentration.
The top 10 taxpayers comprise less than 8% of total TAV. Although there is some
manufacturing concentration in the area, there is limited exposure to the auto
industry, and the considerable healthcare presence in the region provides a
level of stability.
The county posted a 2.5% employment growth rate in August 2012 compared to the
prior year and unemployment fell to 6.8%, well below state and national averages
of 9.2% and 8.2%, respectively. Wealth levels in the county are average, but the
district represents a wealthier part of this area and the district's per capita
money income is 166% and 153% of state and national averages, respectively.
CONSISTENTLY HEALTHY FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS
The district closed fiscal 2011 with a marginal general fund deficit equal to
0.4% of spending, decreasing its unrestricted fund balance (the sum of
committed, assigned and unassigned as per GASB 54) to $13.8 million or a sound
13.7% of spending. The unassigned fund balance is equal to 11.5% of spending,
which exceeds the 10% policy the district maintains. The district's fiscal 2011
amended mid-year budget called for the use of $4.4 million of general fund
balance, but the actual draw down was much less due to conservative budgeting
and well-managed employee attrition practices.
The district employed various spending cuts in fiscal 2012 and negotiated
significant employee benefit changes, including increased employee
contributions, which supported the general fund surplus of $406,832 (unaudited).
The district's unrestricted fund balance increased to $14.1 million or 14.2% of
spending, slightly higher than the prior year. Employee benefit costs are now
less than they were in 2008, underscoring the district's strong financial
management and ability to control costs.
The adopted fiscal 2013 budget reflects an operating deficit of approximately $2
million (1.9% of spending). However, similar to fiscal 2012, management's goal
is to minimize the operating deficit and anticipates break-even results. Fitch
views the district's estimates as reasonable given historical budgeting
practices and actual results.
State aid funding comprises the majority of the district's general fund revenue,
at approximately 69% in fiscal 2012. Per pupil funding has been decreasing and
was $8,203 per pupil in fiscal 2012, a 1% decrease over the prior year. The
district anticipates receiving $8,195 per pupil in fiscal 2013. Countering
declines in per pupil funding is the district's projected enrollment growth.
Based on current enrollment projections, the district anticipates receiving
$68.8 million in state per pupil funding in fiscal 2013 compared to
approximately $68.4 million in fiscal 2012.
ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT PROFILE
Direct debt levels are high, at $4,270 per capita and more moderate at 3.1% of
market value. Amortization is very rapid with 80% of principal retired in 10
years. The district is currently implementing a new capital improvement plan
(CIP), after successfully completing its last CIP primarily used for facility
upgrades. Management reports a similar focus for the new CIP and no major
capital expenditures are anticipated. Future debt issuance is likely but timing
is unknown. The district has consistently received strong voter support for bond
issues.
The district participates in the Michigan Public School Employees' Retirement
System (MSPERS) and consistently makes its required payment. As of Sept. 30,
2010, MSPERS was 78.9% funded, or a still adequate 71% funded using Fitch's more
conservative 7% discount rate assumption.
Recently passed pension reform legislation signed by the governor aims to
maintain the district's contribution rate at approximately 25% of payroll. Any
increase in this rate could pressure district operations as it consumes a larger
part of the general fund budget. Carrying costs for debt service, pension and
OPEB are elevated at 27.1% of fiscal 2011 general and debt service spending.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicole Wood
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0735
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eric Friedman
Director
+1-212-908-9181
Committee Chairperson
Jessalynn Moro
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0608
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, and the National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).
