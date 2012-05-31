Overview -- A strong commercial aerospace market, operational improvements, and debt reduction have resulted in improving credit ratios for U.S.-based aerospace supplier Triumph Group. -- We are revising the rating outlook to positive from stable while affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating. -- We could upgrade the company if higher revenues and earnings improve credit ratios and strengthen its financial risk profile in the next 12 months. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Berwyn, Pa.-based Triumph Group Inc. and revised the outlook to positive from stable. Rationale Credit protection metrics have strengthened because of improving profitability, favorable conditions in the commercial aerospace market, and debt reduction. Since its partially debt-financed Vought Aircraft Industries Inc. acquisition in June 2010, Triumph has reduced balance sheet debt by $154 million, increased earnings, reduced operating costs, and successfully integrated Vought into the corporate structure. In addition, voluntary contributions and pension plan changes have more than offset lower discount rates and decreased the pension liability by $275 million. As a result, debt to EBITDA has decreased to 3.2x for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, from 4.2x in 2011 while funds from operations (FFO) to debt improved to 27% from 15%. We expect these trends to continue, resulting in debt to EBITDA about 2.5x and FFO to debt 30%-35% in fiscal 2013. We expect revenues to increase 5%-7% annually for the next few years as Boeing Co. and Airbus SAS increase production on most models, including Boeing's new 787. This should offset somewhat weaker military demand due to pressures on the U.S. defense budget. Profitability and cash generation should benefit not only from higher volumes, but also from more efficient operations through cost-cutting measures such as streamlining functions and departments, headcount reduction, SAP implementation, and outsourcing to countries such as Mexico and China. Start-up costs on new programs kept EBITDA margins fairly steady in 2012 at about 16%, but margins should approach 20% over the next two to three years. We expect that the company will continue to use its free cash flow to reduce debt, which we believe will lead to further improvement in key credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. We assess Triumph's business risk profile as "fair," given its participation in the competitive and cyclical commercial aerospace market, for which the company is a major supplier. We consider also its products' presence on a range of commercial aircraft as well as business jets and military aircraft, which provide meaningful diversity. We view the company's financial risk as "significant," reflecting its increased leverage following the Vought acquisition, but we also consider the company's efforts to repay debt post-acquisition. Triumph purchased Vought in June 2010 from the Carlyle Group for $550 million in cash and 7.5 million shares of Triumph's common stock (valued at about $500 million); at the time, it also repaid $600 million of Vought debt. Triumph has been diligent in reducing its post-acquisition debt burden as well as Vought's significant pension and other benefit obligations. Although the acquisition initially increased Triumph's financial risk, it improved the firm's competitive business position by adding Vought's complementary capabilities as a leading manufacturer of aerostructures (75% of total fiscal 2012 sales), including wings, fuselages, tail sections, and other parts. The purchase also broadened Triumph's program and customer diversity. The combined company is a well-diversified supplier to the aerospace and defense industry and serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the military services, airlines, and air cargo carriers. It generated revenues of about $3.4 billion in the fiscal 2012. Triumph also manufactures mechanical and electromechanical controls through its aerospace systems segment (16%) and provides aftermarket services consisting of maintenance, repair, and overhaul for various products (9%). It benefits from a high concentration (more than 80%) of revenues under sole-source, long-term contracts. As is common in the aerospace and defense industry, customer concentration is high, with Boeing (both military and commercial) accounting for almost half of sales. About 50% of Triumph's sales are related to commercial aircraft; 30% to military aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles; 13% to business jets; and the rest to regional jets and non-aviation products. Both Boeing and Airbus plan to increase production on most models in order to bring down huge order backlogs. Although a weak global economy and higher fuel prices will likely lower OEM orders in 2012, the higher production rates are likely sustainable for the next few years because of the need for airlines to replace older, less fuel efficient aircraft. A bigger risk is the ability of the supply chain to meet the higher production rates. Military demand is likely to come under pressure in the next few years from flat to declining defense budgets. Production of large business jets held up through the recent downturn, but demand for small and midsize jets remains weak. Triumph's largest commercial (as well as overall) programs are the Boeing 747-8 and 777 jetliners. Boeing has just begun deliveries of the 747-8 and is increasing production of the 777 to 8.3 per month from seven per month by early calendar 2013. The Boeing 787 will become an increasingly important program for Triumph, as Boeing raises production from about 2.5 per month now to 10 per month by the end of 2013. The company's top military programs include the V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft and C-17 cargo transport. Production of the V-22 should be steady until 2014, when the U.S. military may lower its purchases because of budget pressures. Production of the C-17 is likely to end in the next few years if the model does not receive further orders, possibly from foreign customers. Boeing's win of the aerial refueling tanker program last year will sustain production of the 767, another of Triumph's top 10 programs. Liquidity Triumph's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. We expect sources of liquidity to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months--the minimum level we consider adequate. We also expect sources to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 15%. We view Triumph's bank relationships as sound, its credit market standing as satisfactory, and its risk management as prudent. The company recently increased its revolver to $1 billion from $850 million and should have about $680 million available. We expect the company to use excess cash to pay down debt, so cash balances will likely remain moderate at around $30 million. Pension and other retiree benefit contributions are sizable; they were about $160 million in fiscal 2012. We expect capital expenditures to increase to about $130 million, in fiscal 2013 from $90 million in 2012, to support increasing demand for commercial aircraft. However, we still expect free cash flow to increase to more than $200 million in 2013 from $135 million in 2012 due to lower pension contributions ($110 million) and working capital investment. We also expect Triumph to maintain adequate cushion under the financial covenants in the credit facility. Recovery analysis We rate the company's unsecured and subordinated debt 'B+', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The '6' recovery rating indicates negligible (0-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Triumph to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The outlook is positive. A strong commercial aerospace market and the successful integration of Vought should result in solid revenue and earnings growth for the next few years. In addition, we expect the company to use good cash flows to reduce debt and make voluntary pension contributions. The combination of these factors is likely to result in improving credit measures in 2013. We would consider an upgrade if total debt to EBITDA decreases to less than 2.5x and FFO to debt improves to the mid-30 percent area, consistent with an "intermediate" financial risk profile--a stronger assessment. Although less likely, the material strengthening we expect in Triumph's credit protection measures could stall from lower-than-expected growth in the commercial aerospace market (possibly due to weaker demand, a supply-chain disruption, or delays on new programs), a significant reduction in military sales due to budget pressures, operational shortfalls, or lack of meaningful debt reduction and progress on Vought's pension deficit. We could lower the rating if credit ratios remain at current levels (debt to EBITDA of 3.2x and FFO to debt of 27%). Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Triumph Group Inc. Corporate credit rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/-- Senior unsecured B+ Recovery rating 6 Subordinated B+ Recovery rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.