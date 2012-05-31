May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today updated the criteria its
uses to assess temporary investments in rated securities. The criteria are
global and apply to new and existing structured finance transactions and covered
bonds, as well as corporate and government bond issues that possess structured
finance characteristics, such as certain funds in letter of credit-backed
transactions. Standard & Poor's does not expect the updated criteria to have an
impact on outstanding structured, covered bond, or corporate and government
ratings.
Transaction participants, such as servicers, administrators, and trustees,
typically invest the cash they hold in collection and reserve accounts in
short-term investments between the time they receive the cash and when they
need it to cover the obligations of the issuer. The criteria consider the
credit risk, as reflected in the rating assigned to the investment, and the
maturity of those investments to address the full and timely payment of
principal and interest on the rated obligation.
The criteria establish the maximum potential rating that could be assigned to
a supported security that falls within the scope of these criteria based on
the rating and maturity of the temporary investment.
The criteria updates include:
-- Simplifying and aligning the updated criteria's framework with
Standard & Poor's counterparty criteria.
-- Removing as eligible temporary investments obligations that are
guaranteed by sovereigns or government-related entities (GRE), as well as
direct obligations of GREs, if the obligations are unrated, unless Standard &
Poor's views the creditworthiness of the temporary investment to be equal to
that of the sovereign and has included the obligation in Appendix 1 of the
criteria.
The complete article, "Global Investment Criteria