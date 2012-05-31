May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today updated the criteria its uses to assess temporary investments in rated securities. The criteria are global and apply to new and existing structured finance transactions and covered bonds, as well as corporate and government bond issues that possess structured finance characteristics, such as certain funds in letter of credit-backed transactions. Standard & Poor's does not expect the updated criteria to have an impact on outstanding structured, covered bond, or corporate and government ratings. Transaction participants, such as servicers, administrators, and trustees, typically invest the cash they hold in collection and reserve accounts in short-term investments between the time they receive the cash and when they need it to cover the obligations of the issuer. The criteria consider the credit risk, as reflected in the rating assigned to the investment, and the maturity of those investments to address the full and timely payment of principal and interest on the rated obligation. The criteria establish the maximum potential rating that could be assigned to a supported security that falls within the scope of these criteria based on the rating and maturity of the temporary investment. The criteria updates include: -- Simplifying and aligning the updated criteria's framework with Standard & Poor's counterparty criteria. -- Removing as eligible temporary investments obligations that are guaranteed by sovereigns or government-related entities (GRE), as well as direct obligations of GREs, if the obligations are unrated, unless Standard & Poor's views the creditworthiness of the temporary investment to be equal to that of the sovereign and has included the obligation in Appendix 1 of the criteria. The complete article, "Global Investment Criteria