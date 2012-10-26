OVERVIEW
-- Based on our review of the five remaining loans backing DECO 9 - Pan
Europe 3, we consider that the risk of refinancing difficulties and principal
losses has increased.
-- The class J notes experienced an interest shortfall on the July 2012
interest payment date and we believe the junior classes of notes have become
more susceptible to cash flow disruptions.
-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class A2, B, C, D, E, F,
G, H, and J notes.
-- At the same time, we have raised our rating on the class A1 notes
based on our 2012 counterparty criteria as it is no longer constrained by the
liquidity facility provider.
-- DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3 is a true sale CMBS transaction currently backed
by five loans secured on commercial properties in Germany and Switzerland.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS.
However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our
future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this
transaction.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its credit ratings on DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3 PLC's class A2, B,
C, D, E, F, G, H, and J notes. At the same time, we have raised our rating on
the class A1 notes (see list below).
DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3 PLC is a commercial mortgage backed security
transaction, which closed in August 2006. The transaction was originally
secured by 11 loans. Since closing, six loans have been repaid. Five loans are
remaining, which are secured on mixed, office, residential, retail, and other
properties located in Germany and Switzerland.
Today's rating actions follow our review of the:
-- Credit quality of the five remaining loans backing the transaction and
reflect our view of the credit enhancement available to the senior note;
-- Available income to service the notes on a timely basis; and
-- The transaction's counterparty risk.
CREDIT REVIEW
TREVERIA I LOAN (40.25% OF THE POOL)
The Treveria I loan is the largest loan in the pool and is currently secured
by 53 secondary retail properties throughout Germany. The current whole-loan
balance is EUR507.48 million, which includes a EUR26.25 million B-note. The
senior
loan is a syndicated loan, with 50% securitized in this transaction and 50% in
the EuroProp (EMC) S.A. (Compartment 1) transaction. The legal final maturity
date of the EuroProp transaction is April 2013; by contrast, the maturity date
of DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3 is July 2017.
The portfolio was last valued in 2011. According to the July 2012 servicer
report, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is 140.22% for the whole loan and
132.97% for the senior loan.
The loan was transferred into special servicing on July 6, 2010, due to the
borrower's insolvency, and matured in January 2011. In September 2011, the
special servicer asked for bids for the entire portfolio. Three binding bids
were received but not accepted. Instead, the special servicer has decided to
sell down the assets over time, and eight properties have been sold so far
(two since our last review in February 2012). The special servicer has an exit
target of 18 months from October 2011. We anticipate losses on this loan.
DRESDNER LOAN (31.85% OF THE POOL)
The Dresdner loan is the second-largest loan in the pool and matures in
January 2013. The current whole-loan balance is EUR380.73 million. It is a
syndicated loan, with 50% securitized in this transaction and 50% in the DECO
10-Pan Europe 3 PLC transaction. The maturity date of DECO 10-Pan Europe 3 is
October 2019.
The loan is currently secured by a portfolio of 170 (191 at our last review
and 303 at closing) mixed-use assets located across Germany. The properties
mainly consist of offices and bank branches, and according to the July 2012
servicer report, 74.5% of the total portfolio rent is derived from Commerzbank
AG (A/Negative/A-1; the successor to Dresdner Bank AG since its acquisition by
Commerzbank).
Since closing, approximately 55% of the loan has been prepaid by the borrower
using the proceeds of property sales. As of July 2012, the reported whole-loan
debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 2.36x, and the whole-loan LTV ratio was
49.23%, based on a 2012 valuation.
In 2011, EUR11.1 million of income was lost due to the non renewal of 19
Commerzbank leases. The remaining properties have a weighted-average lease
profile of 3.57 years. We believe Commerzbank is unlikely to renew many of the
expiring leases.
We do not anticipate a default of the Dresdner loan during the remaining loan
term. However, we believe that the borrower may struggle to refinance the loan
in 2013, if current credit conditions persist. We do not however, currently
anticipate principal losses on this loan.
PGREI LOAN (19.4% OF THE POOL)
The PGREI loan is currently secured by a portfolio of 55 retail properties in
small German towns. The loan matures in July 2014 and has shown stable
performance since closing. The portfolio is almost fully occupied (99.94%),
with more than 70% of the rent coming from the three largest supermarket
companies in Germany (Netto, REWE, and Lidl).
Current net operating income (NOI) for the property is EUR9.33 million,
marginally lower than at closing when the NOI was reported as EUR10.16 million.
The weighted-average remaining lease term is 7.19 years. The interest coverage
ratio is currently 1.55x, the DSCR is 1.16x, and the LTV ratio is 76.34%. We
believe the borrower may struggle to refinance the loan in 2014 if current
credit conditions persist, but we do not anticipate principal losses on this
loan.
COOP FISHMAN LOAN (4.47% OF THE POOL)
The Coop Fishman loan is currently secured by 24 retail properties throughout
Switzerland. One property has been sold by the borrower since our last review,
and the funds were used to pay down the loan in April 2012 when the loan was
due to mature.
The borrower requested an extension of the loan to July 2012, which was
granted. The loan has been further extended and is now due to mature in
October 2012. The servicer has reported that the borrower has provided
satisfactory evidence that it had received an offer to refinance the facility
on the October 2012 IPD. We do not anticipate principal losses on this loan.
GOTTINGEN LOAN (3.99% OF THE POOL)
The Gottingen loan is secured on one retail center located in Gottingen,
Germany--a major university town located in Lower Saxony. The property is
currently 92.35% occupied and has a weighted-average remaining lease term of
3.2 years.
The loan matured in April 2011, but was extended until April 2012. The loan
extension included the introduction of a full cash sweep, whereby surplus cash
is used to prepay debt. The loan failed to repay at the maturity extension
date in April 2012. As a result, the loan has been transferred into special
servicing. It is reported that the borrower is in advanced negotiations with a
prospective purchaser to sell the property. We currently do not anticipate
losses on this loan.
CASH FLOW
Due to the increase of special servicing fees after the transfer of the
Gottingen loan and the yield compression between the remaining loans and the
outstanding notes following loan paydowns, the class J notes experienced
interest shortfalls on the July 2012 IPD.
Given our views on the loans' refinance risk (see Credit Review), we believe
all loans, apart from the Coop Fishman loan, are potential candidates for a
transfer to special servicing at their respective maturity dates. We believe
this could exacerbate the risk of interest shortfalls in the medium term. The
class G and H notes may become more vulnerable to interest shortfalls.
COUNTERPARTY RISK
The notes were previously constrained by the issuer credit rating on the
liquidity facility provider Dankse Bank A/S (A-/Stable/A-2).
Following the lowering of the short-term rating on the liquidity facility
provider (Danske Bank Downgraded To 'A-/A-2' On Continued Weak Irish
Operations; Outlook Stable, May 30, 2012), a standby liquidity facility
drawing has taken place and the funds are being held in the transaction
account bank. The account bank documentation is in line with our 2012
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions", published on May 31, 2012) and therefore the ratings on Class A1
notes are no longer constrained by the issuer credit rating on the liquidity
facility provider.
RATING ACTIONS
Taking into account our review of the five remaining loans, we consider that
the risk of principal and interest losses has increased for all but the senior
class of notes. Consequently, we consider that the notes' creditworthiness has
deteriorated. We believe that the available credit enhancement to the notes is
no longer sufficient to cover asset-credit and/or liquidity risks at their
current levels. As a consequence, we have lowered our ratings on the class A2
to J notes.
We have raised to 'AA (sf)' from 'A (sf)' our rating on the class A1 notes as
this rating is no longer constrained for counterparty reasons by the rating on
the liquidity facility provider.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European
CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of
