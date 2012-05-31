Overview
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding
the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings, as they relate to
liquidity.
-- Considering U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical and medical-device
company Allergan Inc.'s exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term
rating on the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria.
-- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on
the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects the company's diversified product
portfolio and historically conservative balance sheet.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
rating on Irvine, Calif.-based Allergan Inc. to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. This
upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the linkage between
long-term and short-term ratings, as well as Allergan's exceptional liquidity.
The long-term rating on Allergan was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Irvine, Calif.-based specialty pharmaceutical and
medical-device company Allergan Inc. reflect its "strong" business risk
profile, and "minimal" financial risk profile, per our definition. We are
modifying the business risk profile to "strong" from "satisfactory," given
Allergan's demonstrated ability to retain market share in its key neurotoxin
and glaucoma franchises. The company holds leading positions in specialty
pharmaceutical (83% of 2011 sales) and medical products (17%) markets, with
minimal competitive threats. It has good product and geographic diversity.
Although there is some product concentration in Botox (30% of sales), end use
is split 51/49 between therapeutic indications and cosmetic uses, and approved
therapeutic indications continue to receive regulatory approvals. Risks
include increasing global pressures on reimbursement, high R&D spending to
maintain its competitive advantage and niche products, legal challenges, and
modest sensitivity to economic cycles. Minimal financial risk is characterized
by strong cash flows, low debt leverage, and exceptional liquidity.
We expect revenue growth in the high-single digits, superior to mid single
digit for the health care industry, mostly driven by volume. We believe that
volume growth will reflect census demand for pharmaceuticals (mid to high
single digits), new Botox therapeutic indications, geographic expansion, and
market share gains as next generation products are introduced, such as
silicone breast implants (with imaging technology in partnership with Canfield
Imaging Systems), Juvederm Voluma, and extended applications for Latisse. We
believe that EBITDA margins will be stable or improve modestly as product mix,
operating leverage, and retail pharmaceutical price increases, slightly
outweigh global health care cost containment measures and competitive
pressures on aesthetic, cash pay products. Performance has been resilient post
recession, particularly given the discretionary nature of aesthetics products.
Furthermore, the company has weathered generic pharmaceutical threats with
successful next generation products, such as Lumigan 0.01%, Alphagan P 0.1%
and Combigan. We believe the company will continue its conservative financial
policies and maintain a minimal risk financial profile.
Allergan has solid product and geographic diversity. Allergan has a broad
product portfolio; it focuses on pharmaceutical treatments for the ophthalmic,
neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics,
obesity intervention, urological, and other specialty areas. A robust new
product pipeline of product enhancements and expanded indications should
enable the company to continue this trend. The company is geographically
diverse, with revenues split 60/40 between the U.S. and international markets.
Its payor mix is also varied, with about 60% of its products covered by
insurance, and about 40% cash pay. Allergan holds leading market positions in
all of its product lines. It is one of the largest players in the niche
eye-care pharmaceuticals market, and its focus on the category enables it to
successfully compete against much larger players, such as such as Alcon
Laboratories Inc./Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Bausch & Lomb Inc.
Ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, part of specialty pharmaceuticals, accounted for
47% of total sales in 2011. Allergan has successfully implemented product
lifecycle management strategies as key drugs lost patent protection and faced
generic competition.
Botox, Allergan's largest single product, is a purified neurotoxin complex
that controls muscle spasms; sales of Botox are split 51% for therapeutic use
and 49% for cosmetic indications. We expect steady growth in Botox'
therapeutic markets spurred by regulatory approvals in new geographies and
expanded indications, such as the FDA approval for the treatment of chronic
migraines in October 2010, and for treatment of neurogenic overactive bladder
in August 2011. This first-in-class product holds a dominant share of the U.S.
market and a global market share of about 80%. Competitors include Medicis
Pharmaceutical Corp. (Dysport for cosmetic use in the U.S.) and Ipsen (Dysport
for therapeutic use in the U.S.).
Allergan is one of only two U.S. manufacturers of breast implants, holding a
worldwide market share of over 40%. Only the company's urologics and obesity
intervention business segments, which accounted for 5% of 2011 sales, are
continuing to experience weakness; sales of Lap-Band, for obesity treatment,
continue to sharply decline as a result of high insurance copayments.
Allergan's strategy is to focus its sales and marketing efforts on physician
specialists as opposed to general practitioners. It has been very successful
with direct-to-consumer campaigns, and also, had great flexibility to cut back
advertising (and preserve EBITDA margins) as a countermeasure to the
recession. Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% for 2011 is at the high end of
medical device companies, and compares favorably with pharmaceutical
companies.
At 1x, adjust debt leverage is already minimal. Allergan's large cash balance
- including short term investments - of $2.46 billion (half held in the U.S.),
provides some cushion to ongoing legal challenges and government
investigations. In 2010, Allergan made a $594 million payment to the U.S.
Department of Justice to settle the government investigation regarding
off-label use of Botox for certain therapeutic indications over the 2000-2005
period.
Liquidity
Our short-term rating on Allergan is 'A-1+'. We believe Allergan has
"exceptional" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two to three years.
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of cash, revolver
availability, and discretionary cash flow) to exceed uses by 2x over the next
two to three years.
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA
were to decline by 50%.
-- We believe the company could absorb a high-impact, low-probability
event.
-- We believe Allergan would not breach its debt leverage covenants in
the event of a 50% revenue decline.
-- In our assessment, the company has well-established bank relationships
and, generally, a high standing in credit markets.
The company has a $600 million commercial paper program backed by an $800
million revolving credit facility maturing in October 2016; EBITDA covenant
cushion is ample. On March. 31, 2012, it a had full availability on the
revolver, no commercial paper outstanding, $20 million of borrowings under its
real estate mortgage, $63 million in borrowings outstanding under various
foreign bank facilities, and $25 million of borrowings under its medium-term
note program (which matured and was paid in April 2012). Cash from operations
was $1.15 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 relative to only $135
million of capital expenditures and additions to capitalized software. We
expect tuck-in acquisitions to be of modest size and funded with internally
generated cash.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Allergan is stable. The company has expanded and
diversified its product portfolio through a combination of organic growth and
acquisitions while maintaining a historically conservative balance sheet.
Although we do not anticipate significant shifts in market share, we view
Botox as representing modest product concentration. We do not believe that
revenues or margins would decline sufficiently to precipitate a downgrade.
Rather, a change in financial policy that would cause adjusted debt leverage
to increase to 1.5x on a sustained basis would be a more likely trigger. We
expect any collaborations and acquisitions to be midsized and financed with
internally generated cash. An unexpected, material debt-financed acquisition
or share repurchase program could result in a downgrade. Alternatively,
increasing scale and product diversification, allowing the company to improve
to the upper end of the strong business risk profile category or to reach an
"excellent" business risk profile, could result in an upgrade.
Ratings List
Allergan Inc.
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1
Upgraded
To From
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1
Ratings Affirmed
Senior Unsecured A+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
