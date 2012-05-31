OVERVIEW -- Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. is a CDO transaction backed by mezzanine structured finance assets. -- We downgraded the class A-1 notes to 'CCC- (sf)' and removed it from CreditWatch negative. -- We affirmed our ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes. -- The downgrade reflects the credit deterioration of the portfolio since our September 2010 rating actions and the application of our updated structured finance CDO criteria and assumptions. May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class A-1 notes from Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. to 'CCC- (sf)' from 'CCC+ (sf)'. Simultaneously, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on Feb. 10, 2012. We also affirmed our ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes (see list). Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by mezzanine structured finance assets. The downgrade reflects the continued credit deterioration of the collateral since our September 2010 rating actions and the application of the updated criteria and assumptions we use to rate CDO transactions backed by SF securities (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). We note the percentage of defaulted assets held in the transaction has increased since our September 2010 rating actions. We previously placed our rating on class A-1 on CreditWatch negative on Feb. 10, 2012, due to deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction's portfolio. We affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes to reflect the level of credit support available to the notes that is commensurate with the current ratings. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets, published Feb. 21, 2012. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. -- S&P Revises Assumptions For Structured Finance Assets With Ratings On Watch Neg Held Within Global CDOs, published April 6, 2009. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002. RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTION Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1 CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. Class Rating A-2 CC (sf) A-3 CC (sf) OTHER RATINGS OUTSTANDING Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. Class Rating B D (sf) C D (sf)