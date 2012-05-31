Overview -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings as they relate to liquidity. -- Considering U.S.-based pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb's exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria. -- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's improving operating performance and a strong financial risk profile for the rating, which provides some cushion for the expiration of key patents. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term rating on New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMS). to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, as well as BMS's exceptional liquidity. The long-term rating on BMS was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that, despite sales losses and margin compression driven by patent expirations, the financial risk profile of this mid-sized U.S. pharmaceutical company will remain "modest" for the next two years, given very low current leverage. Our view of BMS' business risk profile as "strong" considers its well-established position in the high-margin, patent-protected market for prescription drugs and recent new product development successes. The key uncertainty facing BMS--unlikely to affect our strong assessment--is the extent to which its diverse pharmaceutical product portfolio and new product introductions will offset losses from an imminent patent cliff. We believe BMS will use its substantial financial resources to continue acquiring products, such as the recent $2.5 billion acquisition of Inhibitex Inc. Despite this acquisition, we expect BMS to remain essentially unleveraged in 2012, giving partial credit to its substantial reserves of cash and investments. Standard & Poor's base-case scenario -- We believe BMS will face revenue declines of around 15% in 2012 and 4% in 2013. As expected, generic competition has rapidly developed to $7 billion Plavix, following its May 17, 2012 patent expiration. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved generics from seven companies, so far. By year-end 2012, we expect over 90% of the market will be taken by generics. Although a less-important product, with only about $950 million of sales, the patent expiration of Avapro/Avalide is also contributing to the revenue decline. We believe sales of newer products, which are growing at double-digit rates, will offset approximately one-third of these losses. -- Despite this revenue contraction, we expect BMS to maintain or slightly increase R&D spending over the next two years. Accordingly, EBITDA margins should decline to about 25% during this period, well below the mid-30% range seen over the last few years, but still a level that exceeds the majority of industrial issuers. EBITDA at the trough should still be in excess of $4 billion. -- These still-strong margins, limited internal capital needs and a dividend that we expect to be relatively stable combine to produce discretionary cash flow that will remain close to $1 billion for the next two years, providing substantial capacity to pursue moderate-sized acquisitions while maintaining debt to EBITDA well under 2x, the guideline maximum for a modest financial risk profile. BMS benefits from a diverse product portfolio that has strong positions in the oncology, cardiovascular, and virology markets which will continue post-Plavix. In 2013, we believe BMS will have at least seven drugs with sales in excess of $1 billion each, with five generating double-digit growth. The largest-selling product at that time will be Abilify, an atypical antipsychotic co-marketed with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. of Japan, with sales of $2.4 billion. The stable of strongly growing products in the near term reflects a recent period of new drug development success. Over the past five years, BMS launched six new products, of which we expect four will address large markets. However, the product with perhaps the greatest potential, Eliquis, was just launched last year in Europe and is awaiting approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This treatment for thrombotic embolisms and the prevention of stroke appears, from disclosed clinical studies, to be safer and more effective than the current, very aged treatment. Co-developed with Pfizer Inc., we believe Eliquis could reach $3.5 billion in sales in five years. Financial metrics are now quite strong for BMS' modest financial risk profile. As of March 31, 2012, BMS had no net debt; the February 2012 $2.5 billion acquisition of Inhibitex Inc. was funded from cash reserves. Even with the acquisition, cash reserves continued to exceed debt. We expect BMS to continue using at least a portion of this excess financial cushion for shareholder-friendly or business-bolstering actions. Liquidity We view BMS's liquidity as exceptional, and supportive of our 'A-1+' commercial paper rating. Sources of cash likely will exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next two to three years. Relevant aspects of BMS's liquidity are: -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 2x over the next two to three years. -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses. -- There are no financial covenants in its credit agreement. -- With an ample cash balance and largely undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, we believe BMS could absorb, without refinancing, any high-impact, low-probability events. -- In our assessment, BMS has well-established, solid relationships with banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets. Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012, included cash and readily available investments of $8.6 billion. BMS also has access to a revolving credit facility of $1.5 billion, which expires in September 2016, but is extendible. BMS generates discretionary cash flows of about $2.0 billion annually, but we expect will be reduced by about at least one-half in 2012. The largest recurring call on cash is the dividend paid to shareholders, totaling $2.3 billion in 2011. Because of quarter-to-quarter variations, the payment of this dividend sometimes exceeds a quarter's free cash generation. There are no significant near-term debt maturities or postretirement funding obligations. The earliest maturity is a $597 million notes issue due in 2013. Outlook Our rating outlook on Bristol-Myers Squibb is stable. While facing a significant revenue loss, we believe this will be temporary, based on the continued growth of older franchises and the strong showing by its faster growing new products. Moreover, the financial profile is quite strong for the rating, enabling either measured acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions during this period of revenue contraction. Cash use that could increase leverage to over 2x on a sustained basis would likely lead to a downgrade, particularly if combined with a significant product challenge. Conversely, although the near-term expectation for a ratings upgrade is minimal, given the loss of revenues, we could raise our ratings if BMS sustains its strong current operating performance, supported by conservative financial strategies, and manages to keep the leverage below 1.0x on a consistent basis. Ratings List Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1 Upgraded To From Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1 Ratings Affirmed Senior Unsecured A+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.