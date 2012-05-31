Overview -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings as they relate to liquidity. -- Considering U.S.-based multi-national medical products manufacturer Stryker Corp.'s exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria. -- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's track record of making niche-filling acquisitions at a pace that allows it to expand the diversity of its operations while maintaining "minimal" financial risk. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term rating on Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Stryker Corp. to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, as well as Stryker's exceptional liquidity. The long-term rating on Stryker was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Stryker reflect our expectations for mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2012. We believe 1% to 2% declines in pricing will partly offset mid-single-digit volume growth in the company's reconstructive division in 2012. We expect mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in the company's MedSurg division, and mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in its neurotechnology and spine division. Pricing pressure continues to reduce gross margins, and our base case scenario assumes a 100-basis-point reduction in 2012 gross margin. Our ratings also reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "minimal" financial risk profile. The business risk profile reflects the company's solid positions and broad product offerings in the relatively stable orthopedic implants and medical and surgical equipment industries; Stryker generally holds at least a No. 3 position in its markets. The business risk profile also reflects some concentration in orthopedic implants and related devices (specifically for hips and knees), which exposes it to potential changes in medical protocols, technology obsolescence, and pricing pressures. Given the increasing efforts by the government and insurance payors to reduce costs in the health care system--as well as the highly profitable nature of orthopedic products--Stryker's products could experience increased pricing pressure beyond our base case. Although recalls are also a threat, the company's product diversity relative to peers lessens their impact, and as a result, are not a factor in our base case scenario. Market shares for Stryker's products (particularly hip and knee replacements) tend to be stable, because physicians generally prefer not to switch from familiar products; we expect this trend of stability to continue. Pricing in the industry has generally been flat to slightly down, and we expect pricing declines of 1% to 2% in the near term because hospital customers have become more aggressive in negotiating price. We expect increasing volumes to spur the majority of the company's expansion, as the aging population (less than 2% growth annually) and an improvement in the global economy could propel growth over the medium to long term. In fact, our baseline forecast assumes annual increases of approximately 1.5% in U.S. payroll employment in 2012 and 2013. The company's Medsurg division, which has the greatest concentration of capital sales, grew 11% constant currency in 2011 and we expect capital sales to remain strong in 2012. Sales of beds and other capital goods are particularly sensitive to hospitals' capital budgets. In 2009, the weak global economy reduced demand for Stryker's capital goods, such as hospital beds, but sales rebounded in 2010 and 2011. We believe Stryker has moderate diversity in its class of products and geography, better than competitors Zimmer Holdings Inc. and Biomet Inc. Stryker's large, stable sales force is a key factor in its long-standing relationships with its customers. Furthermore, its relatively broad product portfolio appeals to group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery networks (an important customer base). The company's international sales provide some diversity and reduce the risk from changes in any one market. We expect Stryker to maintain its conservative financial policies, and consequently, its minimal financial risk profile. The company's ability to generate strong cash flow has enabled it to make midsize acquisitions and invest in its organic growth, while operating with little debt. As of Mar. 31, 2012, Stryker's debt to EBITDA was 0.8x, and its funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 93%. We believe that these credit ratios are appropriate for a minimal financial risk profile, and they have remained at least this strong for more than five years. Liquidity We view Stryker's liquidity as "exceptional," with sources of cash that will exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Stryker's liquidity include: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 2x. -- Sources of liquidity included cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $3.3 billion as of March 31, 2012, and the company generated $1.4 billion of operating cash flow during 2011. -- We expect operating cash flow to remain robust in 2012, at about $1.5 billion. -- We expect the company to maintain significant availability under its undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility, which expires in August 2013. -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of more than $200 million. -- We expect Stryker to maintain its liquidity while making share repurchases and acquisitions. The company repurchased $622 million of its shares in 2011. -- Acquisition activity has generally been modest; the $1.5 billion Boston Scientific acquisition in 2011 was an unusually large acquisition for Stryker. Outlook The outlook on Stryker is stable. We expect it to continue making niche-filling acquisitions at a pace that allows it to expand the diversity of its operations while maintaining "minimal" financial risk. Given the company's very low debt, we believe that a downgrade based on weakened credit metrics from revenue and margin declines is unlikely. Therefore, we believe that a downgrade would probably depend upon a change in financial policy. We would likely lower the rating if Stryker were to make debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases that brought its lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to more than 1.5x or its FFO to lease-adjusted debt to less than 60% for an extended period of time. Stryker would need to add roughly $1.8 billion of debt with no offsetting EBITDA to reach 1.5x debt to EBITDA. An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future, given Stryker's relative product concentration in orthopedic implants and related products. Ratings List Stryker Corp. Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1 Upgraded To From Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1 Ratings Affirmed Senior Unsecured A+