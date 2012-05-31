Overview
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding
the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings as they relate to
liquidity.
-- Considering U.S.-based multi-national medical products manufacturer
Stryker Corp.'s exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on
the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria.
-- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on
the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects the company's track record of making
niche-filling acquisitions at a pace that allows it to expand the diversity of
its operations while maintaining "minimal" financial risk.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
rating on Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Stryker Corp. to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'.
This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the linkage
between long-term and short-term ratings, as well as Stryker's exceptional
liquidity.
The long-term rating on Stryker was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Stryker reflect our expectations for mid-single-digit revenue
growth in 2012. We believe 1% to 2% declines in pricing will partly offset
mid-single-digit volume growth in the company's reconstructive division in
2012. We expect mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in the company's
MedSurg division, and mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in its
neurotechnology and spine division. Pricing pressure continues to reduce gross
margins, and our base case scenario assumes a 100-basis-point reduction in
2012 gross margin.
Our ratings also reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile
and "minimal" financial risk profile. The business risk profile reflects the
company's solid positions and broad product offerings in the relatively stable
orthopedic implants and medical and surgical equipment industries; Stryker
generally holds at least a No. 3 position in its markets. The business risk
profile also reflects some concentration in orthopedic implants and related
devices (specifically for hips and knees), which exposes it to potential
changes in medical protocols, technology obsolescence, and pricing pressures.
Given the increasing efforts by the government and insurance payors to reduce
costs in the health care system--as well as the highly profitable nature of
orthopedic products--Stryker's products could experience increased pricing
pressure beyond our base case. Although recalls are also a threat, the
company's product diversity relative to peers lessens their impact, and as a
result, are not a factor in our base case scenario.
Market shares for Stryker's products (particularly hip and knee replacements)
tend to be stable, because physicians generally prefer not to switch from
familiar products; we expect this trend of stability to continue. Pricing in
the industry has generally been flat to slightly down, and we expect pricing
declines of 1% to 2% in the near term because hospital customers have become
more aggressive in negotiating price. We expect increasing volumes to spur the
majority of the company's expansion, as the aging population (less than 2%
growth annually) and an improvement in the global economy could propel growth
over the medium to long term. In fact, our baseline forecast assumes annual
increases of approximately 1.5% in U.S. payroll employment in 2012 and 2013.
The company's Medsurg division, which has the greatest concentration of
capital sales, grew 11% constant currency in 2011 and we expect capital sales
to remain strong in 2012. Sales of beds and other capital goods are
particularly sensitive to hospitals' capital budgets. In 2009, the weak global
economy reduced demand for Stryker's capital goods, such as hospital beds, but
sales rebounded in 2010 and 2011.
We believe Stryker has moderate diversity in its class of products and
geography, better than competitors Zimmer Holdings Inc. and Biomet Inc.
Stryker's large, stable sales force is a key factor in its long-standing
relationships with its customers. Furthermore, its relatively broad product
portfolio appeals to group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery
networks (an important customer base). The company's international sales
provide some diversity and reduce the risk from changes in any one market.
We expect Stryker to maintain its conservative financial policies, and
consequently, its minimal financial risk profile. The company's ability to
generate strong cash flow has enabled it to make midsize acquisitions and
invest in its organic growth, while operating with little debt. As of Mar. 31,
2012, Stryker's debt to EBITDA was 0.8x, and its funds from operations (FFO)
to debt was 93%. We believe that these credit ratios are appropriate for a
minimal financial risk profile, and they have remained at least this strong
for more than five years.
Liquidity
We view Stryker's liquidity as "exceptional," with sources of cash that will
exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects
of Stryker's liquidity include:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 2x.
-- Sources of liquidity included cash, cash equivalents, and short-term
investments of $3.3 billion as of March 31, 2012, and the company generated
$1.4 billion of operating cash flow during 2011.
-- We expect operating cash flow to remain robust in 2012, at about $1.5
billion.
-- We expect the company to maintain significant availability under its
undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility, which expires in August 2013.
-- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of more than
$200 million.
-- We expect Stryker to maintain its liquidity while making share
repurchases and acquisitions. The company repurchased $622 million of its
shares in 2011.
-- Acquisition activity has generally been modest; the $1.5 billion
Boston Scientific acquisition in 2011 was an unusually large acquisition for
Stryker.
Outlook
The outlook on Stryker is stable. We expect it to continue making
niche-filling acquisitions at a pace that allows it to expand the diversity of
its operations while maintaining "minimal" financial risk. Given the company's
very low debt, we believe that a downgrade based on weakened credit metrics
from revenue and margin declines is unlikely. Therefore, we believe that a
downgrade would probably depend upon a change in financial policy. We would
likely lower the rating if Stryker were to make debt-financed acquisitions or
share repurchases that brought its lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to more than
1.5x or its FFO to lease-adjusted debt to less than 60% for an extended period
of time. Stryker would need to add roughly $1.8 billion of debt with no
offsetting EBITDA to reach 1.5x debt to EBITDA. An upgrade is unlikely in the
foreseeable future, given Stryker's relative product concentration in
orthopedic implants and related products.
Ratings List
Stryker Corp.
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1
Upgraded
To From
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1
Ratings Affirmed
Senior Unsecured A+
