May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today raised its rating on Capital Markets Access Co. LC's $2.9 million
taxable variable-rate demand bonds series 2006F (for the Cullman Outpatient
Center project) due Aug. 1, 2031, to 'AA+/A-1+' from 'AA-/A-1+' following the
replacement of the irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) that Wells
Fargo Bank N.A. ('AA-/A-1+') had provided with a new fronting LOC (FLOC) from
Cullman Savings Bank (not rated), the FLOC provider, and the addition of a
confirming LOC (CLOC) from Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB Atlanta;
'AA+/A-1+'), the CLOC provider.
Under their respective LOCs, each bank fully supports repayment when the bonds
are in the weekly interest rate reset mode (the weekly rate mode). Therefore,
our rating applies only during this rate mode. If the bonds are converted to
another interest rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating.
The 'AA+' long-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our
long-term issuer credit ratings on Cullman Savings Bank (not rated) and FHLB
Atlanta ('AA+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and
principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1+'
short-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our short-term
issuer credit ratings on Cullman Savings Bank (not rated) and FHLB Atlanta
('A-1+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when
the bondholders have exercised the put option. Even though each bank fully
supports the bonds' repayment when they are in the weekly rate mode, we did
not apply our joint-support methodology because we do not have a credit
opinion on Cullman Savings Bank, and we believe that Cullman Savings Bank and
FHLB Atlanta are too highly correlated (for more information on our
joint-support methodology, see "Joint-Support Criteria Update," published
April 22, 2009).
In view of the series 2006F transaction structure, changes to our rating on
the weekly rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to the
higher of our ratings on the FLOC and CLOC providers, revisions to our
correlation assumption, or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will
maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the weekly rate mode and
the FLOC and CLOC have not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these
conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
