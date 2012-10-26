(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The economic risks under which French banks, including BPCE, operate
have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the
potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone.
-- We are revising our outlook on BPCE to negative from stable and
affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings.
-- The negative outlook on BPCE factors in the possibility that an
increase in France's banking industry risks, and a potential one-notch
lowering of the sovereign ratings could occur before the bank has delivered a
sufficient and sustainable increase in its capital position, or improved its
risk position enough to cushion any negative impact on its creditworthiness.
Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised to negative from stable its outlook on BPCE and BPCE's core
subsidiaries, Natixis S.A., BRED-Banque Populaire, and Compagnie Europeenne de
Garanties et Cautions. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on BPCE, Natixis S.A., and BRED-Banque
Populaire, and our 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating on Compagnie
Europeenne de Garanties et Cautions.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that BPCE's capital and earnings remain
a negative rating factor and are not therefore able to compensate for
increased risks in the bank's economic and operating environment. The bank is
making ongoing efforts to improve its regulatory capital ratios, which are
also reflected in our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios. Measures taken
include retaining earnings, selling new cooperative shares, and disposing of
assets such as Foncia, Eurosic, and legacy assets. However, in our view, the
rising economic risks in the bank's domestic market and the more protracted
recession in the eurozone offset some of the benefits of these improvements.
We consider that the pace of capital improvement is not yet fast enough for
BPCE to reach a RAC ratio of 7% over our projected horizon. Nevertheless, if
the improving trend continues, BPCE's risk position keeps getting better, and
the economic and operating environment does not deteriorate more than we
expect BPCE's stand-alone creditworthiness will be supported.
We base our ratings on BPCE on Groupe BPCE's "strong" business position,
"moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding,
and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings also
reflect our view of Groupe BPCE's "high" systemic importance in France, which
we assess as "supportive" toward its banking system. We assess Groupe BPCE's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-'.
Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating. Our 'a-' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in
the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) is based on an economic risk score
of '3' and an industry risk score of '2', on a scale of 1-10 ('1' is the
lowest risk and '10' is the highest). BPCE's weighted economic risk score
stands at around '3', reflecting Groupe BPCE's dominant share of assets in its
domestic market. Trends in domestic banking industry risks are negative in our
view, as detailed in "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To
Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012. A revision of the industry
risk score of France to '3' from '2' would push BPCE's anchor down to 'bbb+'
from 'a-'.
Groupe BPCE's business position is "strong," in our opinion. It is a universal
banking group with a strong focus on retail banking in France, where it ranks
second. The bank's prominent, longstanding, and stable domestic retail
franchise is the main factor behind our "strong" assessment of the group's
business position. We view the group's earnings as quite predictable. In our
opinion, a prudent and risk-averse management team implements Groupe BPCE's
cohesive strategy built around its core franchises. BPCE's management has
refocused some of its subsidiaries in business areas where they are
well-anchored. It has also identified subsidiaries that do not entirely fit in
its two main business lines (like Coface and Nexity, managed by the group as
equity participations). The group has already demonstrated its ability to
seize opportunities to dispose of noncore assets and parts of Natixis' workout
portfolio. In our view, this lends some credibility to the group's
announcement that it foresees more asset disposals.
Our "moderate" assessment of Groupe BPCE's capital and earnings is based on
our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification for the
group increasing in a range of 6% to 6.5% in the next 18 to 24 months from
5.3% as of Dec. 31, 2011. These projections do not take into account potential
sales of noncore assets, which could translate into new sources of capital.
The adverse effects of weaker economic growth in France have been taken into
account in our base-case scenario. In line with industry trends, the group's
capital policy calls for further increasing of its capital ratios and we
believe, under our base-case scenario, that the group is on track to achieve
its target during the Basel III transition period. The group targets a common
equity tier 1 ratio of above 9% at year-end 2013. We understand that Groupe
BPCE will continue to manage its balance sheet tightly as it prepares for
Basel III. We also see limited dividend payout ratios, new sales of
cooperative shares, as well as divestments from noncore assets, as potential
additional sources of capital for the group. We take the view that, while
adequate, Groupe BPCE's retained earnings in 2012 and 2013 will stand below
its underlying capabilities.
Our assessment of Groupe BPCE's risk position as "adequate" factors in a
reasonable appetite for growth, oriented toward selected areas of expertise,
and what we view as the group's adequate risk management capabilities.
Positive trends are noticeable. It has successfully implemented de-risking
measures and repositioned itself around a tightened business scope. We
consider that Groupe BPCE has a good track record in credit risk management in
its core lending business of retail banking. The group's domestic loan book is
of good quality, in our opinion. Prospective total cost of credit risk is
expected to trend below domestic peers. Risks embedded in its legacy asset
portfolio have also been declining, although remaining an area of scrutiny, in
particular for Credit Foncier de France (CFF, A-/Stable/A-2). Groupe BPCE's
exposure to South European countries remains manageable in our view in light
of its earnings capacity.
Groupe BPCE's funding is "average" and its liquidity position "adequate," in
our opinion. The group relies on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding. It is
therefore sensitive to a prolonged disruption in the funding markets. Groupe
BPCE's loan-to-deposit ratio compares unfavorably with those of peers. Its
major funding imbalances arise from wholesale-funded subsidiaries Natixis and
CFF, and from the centralization of most of its regulated Livret A savings
plan deposits at French state institution, Caisse des Depots et Consignations
(AA+/Negative/A-1+), making these centralized deposits unavailable for
funding. We believe the group's ability to repackage mortgage loans into
covered bonds, raise funds throughout its large retail banking networks, and
its loyal deposit base, should mitigate these vulnerabilities. The group also
recently revised down its liquidity and funding needs. At the time of writing,
it had completed 94% of its medium- and long-term funding plan with average
maturity increasing to almost seven years. The rebalancing of the funding
model toward long-term liabilities is currently underway. In our view, the
Livret A reform is adding some specific pressure for BPCE in reaching this
objective, but at this stage we consider it to be manageable. Groupe BPCE's
access to European Central Bank funding facilities remains opportunistic, in
our view. Liquidity reserves were strengthened in the past quarters, covering
short-term wholesale funding needs, according to the bank's own estimates.
Our long-term rating on Groupe BPCE is one notch higher than the SACP,
reflecting its "high" systemic importance in France and our assessment of the
French government as "supportive" of its banking system.
Outlook
The negative outlook on BPCE factors in the possibility that the
intensification of the difficulties in the operating environment for French
banks, and any potential lowering of the sovereign ratings by one notch could
occur before the bank has delivered a sufficient and sustainable increase in
its capital position or improved its risk position to cushion any negative
impact on its creditworthiness. If they materialized, these concerns would
lead to a downgrade of BPCE's long-term and short-term ratings by one notch.
We note that, under our criteria, if all other factors remained the same, we
would not automatically downgrade BPCE if we were to lower the ratings on
France. We would, however, reassess our opinion of the French banking system
to include the underlying reasons for the downgrade and their potential impact
on the bank's SACP.
We might revise the outlook on BPCE's long-term rating to stable if, all other
factors being equal, we believed that the group's transition toward a
reduction in risks and increasing capitalization could counterbalance negative
pressures on the bank's issuer credit rating. This positive trend could
potentially counterbalance concerns over France's banking sector industry
risks, and the potential lowering of the ratings on France. This could happen
if we believed there would be no serious deterioration in the French and
eurozone economic and operating environments in the foreseeable future.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor a-
Business position Strong (+1)
Capital and earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk position Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
