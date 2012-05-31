(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- On May 29, 2012, Italy-based Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) announced
the suspension of interest and dividend payments on its two Tier 1 hybrid debt
issues.
-- As a result, we are lowering the rating on these instruments to 'CC'
from 'B'.
May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its
issue ratings on the hybrid Tier 1 debt issued by Italy-based Banca Popolare di
Milano SCRL (BPM; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 ) to 'CC' from 'B'.
The 'B' hybrid ratings were on CreditWatch with negative implications prior to
this rating action.
On May 29, 2012, BPM announced not to proceed with payment of interest and
dividends on its two hybrid Tier 1 debt issues with forthcoming payment dates
of June 25, 2012, and July 2, 2012.
The suspension is allowed under the terms and conditions of these instruments
because BPM reported a net loss at the end of 2011, and in the previous 12
months did not distribute any dividends to shareholders nor offer to buy back
preference shares.
On April 2, 2012, we placed BPM's issue ratings and counterparty credit rating
on CreditWatch with negative implications, following the bank's announcement
of a EUR614 million net loss. The CreditWatch placement on the hybrids reflected
our view that, given these results, there was increased risk that the bank
could defer its hybrid coupon payments.
According to our criteria, we will further lower the ratings on these two
instruments to 'C' on their payment dates of June 25, 2012, and July 2, 2012,
when BPM indeed does not make payment of the interest and the dividends on the
two hybrid instruments.
RATINGS LIST
To From
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
Junior Subordinated Debt CC B/Watch Neg
EUR300 mil 9% Perpetual Subordinated Fixed/Floating Rate
Notes (ISIN XS0372300227)
BPM Capital I LLC
Preference Stock CC B/Watch Neg
EUR160 mil 8.393% non cum trust pfd secs*
(ISIN XS0131749623)
*Guaranteed by Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)