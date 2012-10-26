(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The economic risks under which French banks, including Societe
Generale, operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately
more exposed to the potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone.
-- We are revising our outlook on Societe Generale to negative from
stable and affirming our 'A/A-1' long-and short-term ratings.
-- Our negative outlook on Societe Generale factors in the possibility
that an increase in France's banking industry risks, any potential lowering of
the sovereign ratings, or a deterioration of the economic situation across the
eurozone could occur before the bank has delivered a sufficient and
sustainable increase in its capital position to cushion any negative impact on
its creditworthiness.
Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised to negative from stable its outlook on French bank Societe Generale,
its core subsidiary Credit du Nord S.A. and its regional banks, Franfinance,
Komercni Banka A.S., SG Americas Securities LLC, and Societe Generale Bank &
Trust. At the same time we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on all of these banks.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that Societe Generale's capital and
earnings remain a negative rating factor and are not therefore able to
compensate for increased risk in the bank's operating environment.
That said, Societe Generale is making strenuous efforts to improve its
regulatory capital ratios, which are also reflected in our risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio. It has taken measures such as retaining earnings and
disposing of assets, including legacy assets. However, in our view, the rising
economic risks in the bank's domestic market and the ongoing recession in the
eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) are offsetting some of the
benefits of these improvements. We consider that the pace of capital
improvement is not yet fast enough for Societe Generale to improve and sustain
a capital level that we would consider adequate. Nevertheless, if the
improving trend in capitalization continues, we could revise up our projected
RAC ratio for Societe Generale in the near term.
We base our ratings on Societe Generale on our 'a-' anchor and our view of the
bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate"
risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria
define these terms. The ratings also reflect our view of Societe Generale's
"high" systemic importance in the Republic of France's (unsolicited
AA+/Negative/A-1+) banking system. We assess Societe Generale's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) at 'a-'. Trends in domestic banking industry risk are
negative in our view, as detailed in "Various Rating Actions Taken On French
Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012.
Societe Generale's anchor is underpinned by its geographically diversified
assets and the French banking system's industry risk. The bank's anchor is
currently under the combined pressure of a somber economic outlook throughout
Europe and rising industry risks in France's banking sector.
Our view of the weighted average economic risk in the countries where Societe
Generale operates is based on the geographic distribution of its credit risk
exposures. We note that the bank's geographic distribution is oriented toward
France and mature markets, but the contribution of emerging and transitioning
economies has noticeably increased over the past few years. We round up the
weighted average economic risk score for Societe Generale to '3' on a scale in
which '1' is the lowest risk and '10' is the highest. The industry risk
assessment for Societe Generale is based solely on its home market of France.
We note that the combination of a weighted economic risk score of '3' and an
industry risk score of '3' would lead to a revision of Societe Generale's
anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
Societe Generale's business position is "strong," in our opinion. Its business
activities are diverse, and its main businesses operate on longstanding and
solid foundations in its core markets. Societe Generale combines stable and
successful retail banking in France, growing but varying in performance
international retail banking activities, and a sustainable franchise in
corporate and investment banking (CIB). We expect Societe Generale to continue
to manage its portfolio of activities more actively than in the past. It is
disposing of legacy assets and scaling down or exiting activities with low
cross-selling potential or where access to funding has been scarce. These
measures, in our view, help reduce funding needs, while reinforcing
capitalization.
We assess Societe Generale's capital and earnings as "moderate." The trend in
our assessment is positive, however. Capitalization is rising quarter after
quarter. The bank's deleveraging policy is well on track and internal earnings
generation remains resilient despite the challenging operating landscape.
Sales of legacy assets and targeted loan portfolios in CIB were recently
complemented by business asset disposals. The sale of U.S. asset manager TCW
in summer 2012, combined with the recently announced disposal of Geniki, the
bank's Greek subsidiary, are both reinforcing the credibility of the bank's
rightsizing policy. We anticipate that Societe Generale's pro forma RAC ratio,
before our diversification adjustments, would stand above 6.5% but below 7%
over the next 18-24 months, from 5.6% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Societe Generale
has raised its Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio target to the range of 9%
to 9.5% as of year-end 2013. Societe Generale paid no dividends in 2011 to
support its capitalization.
We assess Societe Generale's risk position as "adequate." This assessment
takes into account a reasonable appetite for growth that focuses on Societe
Generale's core areas of expertise and clientele, as well as an average track
record compared with those of its peers. Over the past few years, Societe
Generale has reduced its risk appetite, in our view. Derisking measures have
been well implemented. Societe Generale's legacy assets have been steadily
decreasing in size. Loan loss provisions to average loans increased to a
moderate 75 basis points on June 30, 2012. In our view, Societe Generale has
manageable exposures to European countries that are most exposed to recession.
Societe Generale's funding is "average" and its liquidity position "adequate,"
in our view. Societe Generale remains reliant on wholesale funding markets and
is an active borrower in confidence-sensitive wholesale markets. We believe
that the bank's funding profile has improved over the past few years. The
group has notably been rebalancing its liabilities toward longer-term
maturities. Societe Generale revised down its 2012 medium- to long-term
funding plan to EUR10 billion-EUR15 billion from over EUR25 billion in 2011. As
of
Oct. 26, 2012, the bank had more than fully completed its long-term funding
program for 2012. In our view, Societe Generale's structural strength resides
in its loyal retail deposit base. The sale of structured products and private
placements traditionally accounts for one of its main competitive advantages,
while funding diversification is complemented by the issuance of secured
bonds. We believe, however, that funding remains challenging for banks in the
coming quarters, and we will continue to monitor Societe Generale's response
to this pressure. Liquidity needs have been revised downward, ahead of plans.
The bank's liquidity buffer is continuously increasing, fully covering its
short-term wholesale funding needs as of June 30, 2012, according to its own
estimates.
The long-term rating on Societe Generale is one notch higher than its SACP,
reflecting its "high" systemic importance in France and our assessment of the
French government as "supportive" to its banking sector.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Societe Generale reflects our view that there is a
one-in-three possibility that negative trends for France's banking sector
industry risks, protracted recession in the eurozone, and any potential
lowering of the ratings on France could more than offset the benefits of
bank's stronger capitalization on its SACP. A combination of these factors
would lead us to downgrade Societe Generale.
Negative trends in our assessment of industry risks in France's banking sector
and increasing economic risks in the regions where Societe Generale operates
could lead us to revise the anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We also note that,
under our criteria, if all other factors remain the same, we would not
downgrade Societe Generale if we were to lower the ratings on France. We
would, however, reassess our opinion of the French banking system to include
the underlying reasons for the downgrade and their potential impact on the
bank's SACP.
We might revise the outlook to stable if, all other factors being equal, the
improving trend in Societe Generale's capitalization continued, causing us to
revise our projected RAC ratio to above 7%. This positive trend could
potentially counterbalance concerns over France's banking sector industry
risks, and the potential lowering of the ratings on France. This could happen
if we came to believe there would be no serious deterioration in the French
and eurozone economic and operating environments in the foreseeable future.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor a-
Business position Strong (+1)
Capital and earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk position Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE support 0
Group support 0
Sovereign support +1
Additional factors 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)