Overview
-- San Francisco-based McKesson Corp. (A-/Stable/A-1), a major wholesaler
of medical products, signed a definitive agreement to acquire PSS World
Medical (PSS) for about $2.1 billion (including the assumption of its debt).
-- As a result, we have placed our 'BB-' issue-level rating on PSS' two
senior unsecured debt issues on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rating Action
On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-'
issue-level rating on the senior unsecured debt of PSS World Medical
on CreditWatch with positive implications. The recovery rating on this debt
remains '6', indicating negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the
event of a payment default. We expect this transaction to result in our
withdrawal of the corporate credit rating on PSS at close.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that McKesson signed a
definitive agreement to acquire PSS. The placement reflects our expectation
that we would raise our issue-level ratings on PSS' debt if it is assumed by
higher-rated McKesson.
CreditWatch
The acquisition might result in an upgrade of the debt ratings to 'A-', in
line with McKesson's senior unsecured debt. However, the repayment of PSS'
relatively high-cost debt would most likely lead to our withdrawal of the
issue-level ratings.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
PSS World Medical Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/--
CreditWatch Action
To From
PSS World Medical Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Pos BB-
Recovery Rating* 6 6
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch;
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially
changing in the future.