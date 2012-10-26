(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings today upgraded the Long-term National Rating of Banco
Alfa de Investimento S.A.'s (Alfa) to 'AA(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)' with
a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch also affirmed the Short-term national
rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
The upgrade to Alfa's Long-term National Rating reflects its consistent
performance, which is reinforced by its conservative profile and aversion to
risk. This has resulted in stable profits through the economic cycles and also
the maintenance of excellent asset quality, high liquidity and comfortable
capitalization.
Alfa has recorded stable results throughout the years, even during periods of
financial turbulence. With ROA in line with its peers and a low risk exposure
resulting from its conservative profile, Fitch deems Alfa's results as better
than its peers'. The quality and resilience of the bank's performance reflects
its conservative risk management and its relatively lower funding cost. Fitch
believes that the pressure on the banks' results from the drop in profit margins
and the increase of credit costs will have only a small impact on Alfa.
In 1H'12, Alfa continued to present an excellent loan portfolio and conservative
provisioning in spite of the economic deceleration and the increase in
delinquency in the Brazilian banking system during 2012. Its payroll deductible
loan and auto finance portfolio, which comprised 36% of the loan portfolio in
the 1H'12, are focused on high-end customers and are less risky in comparison to
the loan portfolio of its peers, which have a wider range of clients. The
corporate loan portfolio has a moderate risk profile with relative concentration
by borrower but higher volume of short-term operations when compared to its
peers.
Fitch considers Alfa's conservative stance with regards to liquidity and its
efficient mismatch and asset liability management (ALM) positive. The bank has
kept funding costs under control and benefited from the changes in the reserve
requirement rules for large banks, expanding and prolonging the average maturity
of its funding base. Also, by favoring funding from corporate clients over
institutional investors, Alfa's funding is more stable, which additionally
reduces its liquidity risk, even considering the relevant concentration of its
funding, which is in line with its peers.
The bank's low leverage has led to a comfortable capitalization which also has
historically been higher than its peers' average. In Fitch's opinion, this
results in a high loss absorption capacity and also in plenty of room for the
expansion of its operations over the next periods.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration in Alfa's asset quality that leads to a sustained period of
reduced returns (Operational ROA lower than 1.0%) along with a significant
increase in impaired loans (D-H rated loans reaching its peers average) may lead
to a negative rating action. In Fitch's opinion, given the concentrated profiled
of its funding profile and of its operations with corporate clients, Alfa will
have to continue to present ample liquidity ratios and an adequate ALM as to
protect its performance against sudden market changes.
Alfa's ratings reflect the consistency of its performance and the low risk
associated with its operations. Additional upgrades on the Long-term National
Rating are limited due to the size of the bank and assets and liabilities
concentrations inherent to a midsized bank.
Controlled by Aloysio Faria, Alfa is part of an integrated financial
conglomerate whose institutions operate with a focus on financing to large
companies, vehicle financing, payroll deductible lending, asset management and
private and investment banking. The administration of the conglomerate is
centralized and shares the same control and audit systems. The bank is Alfa
Financial Conglomerate's leading institution, which represented 63% of its
assets (if intra-company transactions are excluded) and 57% of its capital in
June 2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)