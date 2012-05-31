May 31 - Overview
-- Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. (PRA), a U.S. contract
research organization providing services to customers in the pharmaceutical
and biotechnology industry, is refinancing its capital structure with a new,
$410 million senior secured credit facility.
-- We are assigning the company a 'B+' corporate credit rating and rating
the credit facility 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
maintain leverage in the mid- to high-4x range, and that the company will use
the flexibility the new credit facility offers to direct cash flow toward
acquisitions and dividends.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
corporate credit rating to Raleigh, N.C-based Pharmaceutical Research
Associates Inc. (PRA). The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to PRA's $410
million senior secured credit facilities. The senior secured credit facility
is composed of a $40 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $370
million term loan B due 2018. The senior credit facility also permits $150
million of incremental term loan capacity (subject to a 4.25x pro forma net
leverage test). The senior secured recovery rating is '3', reflecting our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment
default.
Rationale
Our rating on PRA reflects the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile
and "weak" business risk profile. The aggressive financial risk profile
reflects financial sponsor ownership and leverage that we expect will stay
above 4.0x for the foreseeable future. PRA's weak business risk profile
reflects the company's position as a midsized player in a fragmented industry,
its somewhat concentrated customer base, and the potential earnings volatility
inherent in the contract-dependent pharmaceutical contract research
organization (CRO) industry.
We expect PRA to generate low-double-digit revenue growth in 2012, which
represents some moderation of 2011 trends and reflects PRA's participation in
the ongoing industry recovery. We expect low-single-digit EBITDA growth this
year, which reflects about 150 basis points of margin contraction versus 2011
due to tighter industry pricing and some investments made in staff in 2012.
Still, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to remain in the
low-double digits and leverage to remain unchanged over the next year in the
high-4x area.
PRA's financial metrics have benefitted from a second consecutive year of
double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth. Although financial metrics have
steadily improved since the 2007 leveraged buyout, we expect PRA to use the
substantial flexibility under the new credit facility to grow the business
through acquisitions and to pay dividends to its financial sponsor. The new
credit facility has only one financial maintenance covenant (a net first lien
leverage test that is loosely drafted) and permits access to an unfunded
incremental facility subject to a 4.25x net leverage test. For this reason, we
do not expect leverage to decrease meaningfully over time, despite our
expectation that EBITDA will continue to grow.
Although we believe the CRO industry is slowly recovering, contract dependency
and susceptibility to contract cancellation remain a major risk for PRA and
its competitors and support its weak business risk profile. PRA historically
has relied heavily on the more volatile contracts of biotechnology and smaller
drug companies, but is expanding the large pharmaceutical client portion of
its business. We expect both the large pharmaceutical companies and their
smaller biotechnology counterparts to continue outsourcing a growing portion
of their development efforts because of internal cost pressures, a focus on
core competencies, the lack of infrastructure to perform functions in-house,
and the increasing complexity of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
requirements and protocols.
However, the large pharmaceutical companies, while increasing outsourcing, are
choosing to work with fewer, preferred vendors. Such contracts typically carry
lower margins, and contract pricing in general remains under pressure as
pharmaceutical companies focus on cost control and there is excess capacity in
the CRO industry. These developments may hinder PRA's efforts to expand its
client list to include more established pharmaceutical companies.
Liquidity
We believe PRA's liquidity is "adequate," based on our expectation that:
-- Source of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12
to 24 months.
-- Sources of liquidity include access to an undrawn $40 million
revolving credit facility, over $60 million of cash, and annual FFO of above
$50 million.
-- Uses of cash include annual capital expenditures of about $25 million
and an annual amortization payment of $3.7 million.
-- The new credit facility will include only one financial covenant,
which is set with large starting cushions.
-- Even if EBITDA declined by 20%, liquidity should exceed needs.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on PRA, to
be published as soon as possible following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable outlook on PRA reflects our expectations of high-single-digit
revenue growth next year that results in FFO to total debt in the mid-teens.
We could consider a higher rating if the company is able to reduce leverage to
below 4.0x on a sustained basis, which we believe could occur if PRA grows
revenues in the high-single digits and expands margins by about 200 basis
points (which we think is unlikely in the current pricing environment).
In addition, we believe that financial sponsor ownership is likely to limit
PRA's willingness to sustain leverage below 4x, as we believe the sponsor
would likely use the substantial flexibility the new credit agreement offers
to use debt to fund dividends. We could lower the rating if we believed
leverage was likely to stay above 5x, which we think could happen if the
company undertakes a major debt-financed acquisition or dividend or if margins
deteriorate by about 350 basis points due to pricing pressures.
