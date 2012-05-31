Overview -- U.S.-based DS Waters of America Inc. has improved operating performance and completed a recapitalization to refinance existing debt and fund an acquisition. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on DS Waters to 'B' from 'CCC+', and removing all ratings from CreditWatch. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that operating performance will continue to strengthen and the company will maintain adequate liquidity and improve credit measures. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Atlanta-based DS Waters of America Inc. to 'B', from 'CCC+'. The outlook is stable. About $465 million of total balance sheet debt was outstanding at March 30, 2012. We also affirmed the 'BB-' issue-level ratings on DS Waters' $365 million first-lien senior secured credit facilities due August 2017. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we affirmed the 'CCC+' issue-level ratings on the company's $100 million of second-lien credit facilities due February 2018. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. We withdrew the ratings on the company's existing $180 million senior secured term loan due October 2012 upon closing of the new senior secured credit facilities. Rationale The upgrade primarily reflects our belief that following DS Waters' recent recapitalization, the company has an improved maturity profile, a stronger balance sheet, and adequate liquidity, including expected financial covenant cushion of more than 20%. The company used proceeds from its new first- and second-lien term loans along with balance sheet cash to repay existing debt and to fund the recent acquisition of Standard Coffee, a direct-delivery provider of beverages and related products, for $75 million. We believe this acquisition significantly improves the company's market position in the water filtration and home office delivery (HOD) coffee segments. In addition, the company's recapitalization plan included exchanging approximately $430 million of new perpetual preferred equity for $430 million of payment-in-kind (PIK) notes held by the company's preferred equity holders. While we recognize this security provides the company with financial flexibility, we treat the company's new preferred stock as debt for analytical purposes according to our criteria. We estimate that pro forma for the Standard Coffee acquisition, leverage will remain high and well over the indicative ratio of debt to EBITDA of 5x or more for a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We estimate that debt to EBITDA will be about 7.4x when adjusted for treatment of the company's new preferred equity as debt (or about 4x excluding preferred stock), and will be less than 7x with the inclusion of acquisition synergies (or close to 3.6x excluding preferred stock). Our ratings on DS Waters reflect our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. Key credit factors in our assessment of DS Waters' vulnerable business risk profile include the company's narrow product focus and degree of competition from other market participants, including Nestle and Culligan. We estimate that sales are concentrated in the U.S. HOD water market, which accounts for a significant portion of total revenues. Although the company has a large share of the U.S. HOD water market, ranking first or second in 20 of the top 22 major U.S. metropolitan markets in which it operates, we believe the HOD segment is mature and highly fragmented, with modest organic growth prospects because demand for the company's product is susceptible to economic conditions and environmental concerns. The company's financial performance in recent quarters has shown improvement, after being hampered by a weak economy (which has pressured volume) and higher commodity costs (including fuel and resins). Operating performance has begun to improve in recent months, most notably with respect to improvement in customer retention and new customer growth. Despite continued raw material cost inflation, we believe DS Waters' credit metrics will improve modestly over the next year with acquisition-related EBITDA growth. Our forecast assumptions include: -- Revenues increasing more than 14% in 2012, reflecting acquisition contributions and improved net cooler rental customer growth. For 2013 we forecast mid-single-digit percent revenue growth. -- We expect adjusted EBITDA margins will decline modestly in 2012, as cost savings and acquisition synergies should largely offset input cost inflation and higher sales and marketing investments. For 2013 we expect modest margin expansion on operating leverage, acquisition synergies, and growth in higher margin businesses. -- Capital expenditures of about $62 million for both 2012 and 2013. -- Discretionary free cash flow of about $14 million in 2012, growing to close to $30 million in 2013. Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012, adjusted leverage will be about 7x (or less than 4x excluding preferred stock), and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be close to 8% (or more than 14% excluding preferred stock). We believe credit measures will be sustained in the indicative ratio ranges for a highly leveraged financial risk profile, which includes adjusted leverage above 5x and FFO to total debt below 12%. Liquidity We view DS Waters' liquidity as "adequate." We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, and that net sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Our view of liquidity is also based on the following information and assumptions: -- On March 30, 2012, the company had cash and equivalents of about $17 million. -- We expect free cash flow generation, balance sheet cash, and availability under the company's $70 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL; not rated) to be sufficient to cover working capital and operational needs. -- We expect the company to generate about $65 million in FFO during 2012. -- The ABL has a borrowing base calculated from advance rates on eligible accounts receivable and inventory. The ABL contains a springing fixed charge covenant of 1.1x tested when excess availability falls below 15% of the lesser of total commitment size or the borrowing base. -- The company does not have any significant near-term debt maturities until the first-lien term loans mature in 2017. Financial maintenance covenants on the new senior secured credit facilities consist of maximum leverage and minimum fixed charge coverage ratios, to be tested beginning the second quarter of 2012. We believe covenant cushion will be in excess of 15%. -- We believe the company has sound relationships with its banks. Recovery analysis The issue-level ratings on DS Waters' $365 million first-lien senior secured credit facilities due August 2017 is 'BB-', with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The issue-level ratings for the company's $100 million of second-lien credit facilities due February 2018 is 'CCC+', with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on DS Waters, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The ratings outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that DS Waters will maintain adequate liquidity and continue to strengthen operating performance. We expect credit measures to improve slightly over the near term as the company realizes synergies from recent acquisitions, despite ongoing input cost inflation. We could lower our ratings on DS Waters ratings if the company is not able to sustain its improved operating performance, leverage increases significantly, or the company is unable to maintain covenant cushion of 15%. We believe this could happen in a scenario where sales declined by more than 10% and EBITDA margins deteriorate at least 200 basis points over the next year, perhaps due to increased raw material cost inflation and an increase in customer attrition rates. Although unlikely over the next 12 months, we could raise the ratings if the company is able to substantially improve operating performance and strengthen credit measures, including reducing adjusted leverage closer to 5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From DS Waters of America Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- CCC+/Watch Pos/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged DS Waters of America Inc. Senior secured $305 mil. first-lien term loan due 2017 BB- Recovery rating 1 $60 mil. first-lien delayed draw bank loan due 2017 BB- Recovery rating 1 $85 mil. second-lien term loan due 2018 CCC+ Recovery rating 6 $15 mil. second-lien delayed draw bank loan due 2018 CCC+ Recovery rating 6 Ratings Withdrawn To From DS Waters of America Inc. $180 mil. term loan B due 2012 N.R. B Recovery rating N.R. 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.