(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have reduced our EBITDA and profitability estimates for U.S.
oilfield services company FTS International Services LLC (FTS) because
significant capacity additions and rising costs combined with moderating
demand are putting pressure on margins in the fracture stimulation services
industry.
-- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit and term loan
ratings on FTS to 'B' and lowering our rating on the company's senior
unsecured debt to 'BB-'.
-- Our negative outlook reflects the company's potential covenant
violations, and our expectation that debt-to-EBITDA could exceed levels that
are appropriate for the rating category.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Ft. Worth, Texas-based FTS International Services LLC
(formerly known as Frac Tech Services LLC) to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is
negative.
We also lowered our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to
'BB-' from 'BB'. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our expectation
of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment
default.
We also lowered our issue rating on the term loan held at the company's
parent, FTS International Inc. (FTI), to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating
remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for
creditors in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
Significant capacity additions and rising costs combined with moderating U.S.
demand due to low natural gas prices are putting pressure on margins in the
fracture stimulation industry. As a pure-play fracturing services provider,
FTS has already experienced lower margins over the past two quarters, and we
have reduced our margin and EBITDA estimates for the remainder of 2012 and
2013. As a result, we expect credit protection measures at the end of 2013 to
weaken beyond levels appropriate for the 'B+' rating category, and thus we are
lowering the corporate credit rating on FTS to 'B'.
Standard & Poor's corporate credit rating reflects FTS' "weak" business risk,
"highly leveraged" financial risk, and "less than adequate" liquidity. The
company is one of the top five fracturing service providers in North America.
Fracturing (or fracking) services are primarily pressure-pumping services
provided to exploration and production (E&P) companies in the oil and gas
industry as part of well completion, and are subject to a high degree of
demand and price volatility. Although FTS focuses on the fracking services
product line, it also assembles fracking units, manufactures components,
produces fracking chemicals and proppants (sand), and provides proppant
logistics services (transportation and storage). We believe this vertical
integration provides a competitive advantage by assuring timely deliveries,
reducing maintenance downtime and avoiding the proppant delivery bottlenecks
that have plagued others in the industry. However, in a market downturn the
excess manufacturing, processing, and transportation capacity could lower
margins.
The weak business risk profile also reflects the highly cyclical and
competitive nature of the industry. Demand for fracking services has increased
significantly over the past few years, as E&P companies shifted to drilling
more horizontal wells, drilling longer laterals, and completing more frac
stages per well. Although fracking equipment was very tight in late 2010 and
early 2011, significant additions to capacity during the past year and
persistent low natural gas prices have led to about 20% year-over-year
declines in pricing. In addition, shortage of a key fracking fluid ingredient,
guar, has put upward pressure on costs.
Thus, EBITDA margins for FTS have dropped to 22% in the first quarter ended
March 31, 2012, from 40% in the first quarter 2011 and we expect them to
continue to slide over the next few quarters.
We characterize the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged due
to its willingness to increase debt in last year's buyout transaction (May
2011), aggressive fracking capacity growth in the first nine months of 2011,
and the high degree of cash flow volatility in the oilfield services business.
Although FTS had initially planned to IPO the company and paydown debt in late
2011, the offering was postponed due to market conditions, and we do not
expect an IPO to occur this year. As a result, the company is carrying an
above-average debt load relative to the volatility of cash flows.
After revenue growth of 80% in 2011, we project revenues will decline by 5% to
10% in 2012 due to softer pricing partially offset by an increase in volume,
and decline by about 5% again in 2013. In the first quarter of 2012, FTS'
pricing (as measured by revenue per frac stage performed) dropped 20%
year-over-year. EBITDA margins dropped to 22% in the first quarter of 2012
from 37% on average last year and we estimate EBITDA margins will average
about 20% in 2012 and about 15% in 2013. We believe our lower 2013 EBITDA
margin estimate accounts for the company's recontracting risk. While FTS
currently has about 70% of its revenues under contract (including about 25%
under an agreement with Chesapeake Energy (BB-/Negative/--), this percentage
drops to just 35% in 2013, although many existing customers are likely to
renew their contracts for 2013. However, Chesapeake has indicated publicly
that it plans to reduce drilling capital by over $1 billion (13%) between 2012
and 2013, so its fracking needs are likely to drop. Based on these
assumptions, we project FTS' debt to EBITDA will increase to 4.3x at year-end
2012 and to nearly 6.0x at year-end 2013, up from 2.3x at the end of 2011.
Because of difficult industry conditions, FTS elected at the end of 2011 to
stop manufacturing frac units for its own use. Consequently, we estimate
capital expenditures will be between $150 million to 175 million this year,
down from over $500 million in 2011. The company is also evaluating potential
international joint ventures in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia,
which could expand the market for its fracking equipment and services.
Liquidity
We view FTS' liquidity as less than adequate. Key aspects of our assessment of
liquidity include the following:
-- We include the $1.4 billion term loan, held at parent company FTS
International Inc., in our calculation of debt, and assume FTS pays the full
interest due on this loan (about $82 million per year).
-- The term loan has two financial covenants, which require the company
to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3.0x and an interest coverage
ratio of greater than 2.5x.
-- Based on our current projections, we estimate the company will breach
its debt-to-EBITDA term loan covenant in the third quarter of 2012, barring a
covenant waiver, an equity injection, or a capital restructuring.
-- FTS has $197 million of cash as of March 31, 2012.
-- The company has a $100 million revolving credit facility maturing in
2016, which was undrawn as of March 31, 2012.
-- We assume capex of $170 million in 2012 and $110 million in 2013, and
assume no growth in FTS' fracking capacity.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on FTS
International to be published shortly on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects FTS' potential covenant violations, and our
expectation that debt-to-EBITDA could exceed levels that are appropriate for
the rating category.
Last year's aggressive buyout financing left the company with an above-average
debt load relative to the extreme volatility of EBITDA and cash flows in the
fracking industry. We could downgrade the company if leverage exceeds 6.0x for
a sustained period--a scenario we think could occur if U.S. market
fundamentals remain weak for more than one to two years and the company is
unsuccessful in either expanding internationally or raising additional equity.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is successful in
resolving its potential covenant violations, and if U.S. market conditions
improve above our current expectations and we believe these conditions will be
sustainable. We could also revise the outlook to stable if the company is
successful in meaningfully reducing its debt, potentially from an IPO or
strategic investor.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Revises Key Ratios Used
In Global Corporate Ratings Analysis, Dec. 28, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
FTS International Services, LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BB- BB
Recovery Rating 1 1
FTS International Inc.
Senior Secured B B+
Recovery Rating 4 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)