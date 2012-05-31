May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to
Comstock Resources Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured note
offering due 2020. We have assigned a '5' recovery rating to this debt,
indicating our expectation of negligible (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of
payment default.
The 'B-' issue rating incorporates our expectation that the company will use
the proceeds to partly pay down the $610 million balance under its revolving
credit facility (as of March 31, 2012), thereby improving its liquidity to
"adequate" from "less than adequate", in our view. Incorporating the notes
issuance, debt paydown, recent asset sales, and associated borrowing base
reductions, we estimate Comstock's liquidity would exceed $300 million,
compared with about $94 million as of March 31, 2012.
Our 'B' corporate credit rating and negative outlook on Frisco, Texas-based
Comstock Resources remain unchanged. The ratings reflect our expectation that
natural gas prices will remain weak, which will pressure the company's
profitability, while it shifts capital to oil projects; its small and
geographically concentrated reserve base; its competitive cost structure; and
experienced management team. Our negative outlook reflects the company's
"less-than-adequate" liquidity (currently) and weaker credit measures for 2012
and beyond. Near-term improvement in liquidity hinges upon the successful
completion of the company's proposed notes offering.
We would revise the outlook to stable if this deal gets done on acceptable
terms as it will address our concerns about the company's tight liquidity to
fund its oil development expansion. We could lower the rating if the company
is unsuccessful in raising sufficient capital and liquidity deteriorates
further. (For the complete credit rating rationale, see the research update on
Comstock Resources published May 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Comstock Resources Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/--
New rating
Proposed $250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B-
Recovery rating 5