BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
May 31 Deutsche Bank AG : * Moodys disclosures on credit rating of Deutsche Bank AG
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.