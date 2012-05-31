May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate
credit rating on Nashville, Tenn.-based Gaylord Entertainment Co.
(B+/Stable/--) is not currently affected by Gaylord's agreement to sell the
Gaylord Hotels brand and management rights for its four Gaylord-branded hotels
to Marriott International Inc. for $210 million. Gaylord will continue
to own its hotel properties and other businesses, and will reorganize and elect
to be treated as a real estate investment trust (REIT) effective Jan. 1, 2013.
The agreement calls for Marriott to manage the hotels for an initial 35-year
term, and for Gaylord to pay a base management fee equal to 2% of revenue and an
incentive fee based upon hotel profitability.
We believe Gaylord's hotels may achieve some added revenue benefit as a part
of Marriott's system, but as compensation Gaylord will pay annual fees of
about $25 million in 2013. However, these fee payments should not have a
negative impact on Gaylord's annual cash flow, because of estimated synergies
stemming from the reduction of corporate, technology, and reservation systems
costs. Additionally, Gaylord will incur an estimated $55 million in one-time
conversion, transaction, and severance expenses (to achieve cost synergies),
an estimated $90 million one-time dividend of the company's undistributed
earnings and profits in order to convert to REIT status, and an approximately
$50 million tax payment related to the sale proceeds. In our view, these cash
outflows are covered by the $210 million in proceeds from the transaction.
In addition, Gaylord will begin paying 90% of its pre-tax income as a common
dividend once it reorganizes as a REIT, restricting its ability to use free
cash flow to reduce leverage and acquire hotels in the future. We expect
Gaylord largely will use some combination of debt and equity issuance in
future periods to potentially acquire hotels. Somewhat mitigating this risk
factor, Gaylord also said it will no longer view large-scale development as a
growth strategy because of its anticipated REIT status; it therefore will not
proceed with the $800 million Colorado project in the form previously
anticipated. Gaylord will consider how the project can be completed with a
minimal financial commitment during the development phase.
As a result of the aforementioned, we do not believe Gaylord's EBITDA or
liquidity will be hurt by the transaction. Our current base-case expectations
are that Gaylord's leverage will improve to around 5x and EBITDA coverage of
interest expense will improve to around 3x in 2012--credit measures that are
good for the current rating. By comparison, our credit measure thresholds for
Gaylord at the current rating are for leverage under 6x and coverage of
interest expense above 2x. Although we believe Gaylord is likely to use its
debt capacity to pursue hotel acquisitions in future periods, we expect
Gaylord to maintain credit measures in line with the current rating.