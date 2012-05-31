Overview
-- Chile-based fuel distributor Compania de Petroleos de Chile Copec
S.A.'s financial profile has weakened after it partly debt financed an
additional stake in Organizacion Terpel.
-- We have revised its financial risk profile to "intermediate" from
"modest."
-- We lowered our rating on the company to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will keep
a financial performance commensurate with our expectations for its financial
risk profile.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Compania de Petroleos de Chile Copec S.A. (Copec) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action reflects the downward revision of our assessment of Copec's
financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest." In our view, the debt
the company raised to finance the acquisition of a controlling stake in
Colombia's largest fuel distributor Organizacion Terpel (Terpel) would
continue to result in cash-flow protection metrics more aligned with an
"intermediate" financial risk profile. Particularly, we expect consolidated
funds from operations (FFO) to debt and consolidated debt to EBITDA in the
25%-35% and 2.5x-3.0x ranges, respectively, in 2012 and 2013.
We continue to assess Copec's business risk profile as "satisfactory." We
expect Copec to continue benefiting from its dominant market position in the
Chilean fuel distribution sector, both retail and wholesale. Its well-known
brand, good operating and logistical practices, nationwide coverage, and
ability to successfully transfer price risk to customers for relatively stable
profit margins support this market position. In addition, with the
incorporation of Terpel, Copec had diversified its revenue mix, with
approximately 34% of revenues and 46% of EBITDA in 2011 coming from
international markets, mainly Colombia (BBB-/Stable/--). Colombia presents a
higher growth potential than Chile, mainly driven by lower motorization rates
and higher needs for infrastructure investments.
We now view Copec and Terpel as integrated companies, given the high degree of
influence and the significant effective share that Copec has on Terpel. We
expect Copec's consolidated EBITDA generation to range between $550 million
and $600 million in 2012 and 2013. This would support a consolidated cash flow
from operations of more than $300 million. However, this depends on final
working capital needs, which in turn will be affected mostly by the level of
activity in the wholesale division, which has longer collection periods than
in the retail segment. At the same time, we incorporate in our analysis
Terpel's divestiture of its Chilean operations in 2013 for about $320 million,
which Terpel would use to cancel debt. A lower debt coupled with increasing
EBITDA generation would improve Copec's consolidated credit metrics through
2013. Our base case suggests debt to EBITDA near 2.5x and FFO to debt in
excess of 30%, compared with 3.5x (consolidated figure was below 3x) and 17%,
respectively, for 2011.
Copec is a privately held company, wholly owned by Chile-based Empresas Copec
S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--). Under its retail division, Copec commands about 55% of
the retail fuel distribution market in Chile. The company distributes mainly
gasoline, kerosene, and lubricants through its distribution network of 621
owned gas stations, 70 Pronto convenience stores, and 200 Punto stores that
sell lubricants under the Mobil and Esso brands. Copec also distributes jet,
fuel, and diesel oil, and heavy fuels to Chilean industrial companies, and
controls about 67% of this market. Copec's key assets also comprise 17 storage
plants.
Copec has a 58.9% indirect controlling stake in Terpel, the market leader in
the Colombian fuel distribution market and has presence in the fuel
distribution markets of Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Mexico through a
network of 2,197 fuel stations.
Liquidity
We assess Copec's liquidity position as "adequate." The following aspects are
incorporated in our assessment of the company's liquidity profile:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x
in the next 12 months;
-- We believe that sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA
declines 15%;
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company was in compliance with, and had room
under, financial covenants (net debt to equity below 1.2x and EBITDA interest
coverage above 2x); and
-- We believe Copec would be able to absorb high-impact, low probability
events, with limited need for refinancing. In addition, the company has sound
relationship with banks.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had consolidated cash balances of $408
million compared with short-term debt of $312 million. We expect Copec to
generate consolidated FFO of at least $400 million which would be used mostly
to fund capital expenditures and working capital needs of about $250 million
and pay dividends at about 50% of net income.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next 18 months Copec
will keep a financial performance commensurate with our expectations for its
financial risk profile, with consolidated debt to EBITDA of less than 3x over
the cycle and consolidated FFO to debt of more than 30%. Our ratings also
incorporate our understanding that Terpel would sell its subsidiary in Chile
and would use the proceeds to cancel Terpel's debt. We might raise the rating
on the company if it improves its financial profile, such as consolidated debt
to EBITDA of less than 2x or consolidated FFO to debt of more than 45%.
Ratings List
Compania de Petroleos de Chile S.A.
To From
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/--
