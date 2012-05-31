(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and related subsidiaries at 'AA-' and 'F1+' respectively. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch's affirmation and Stable Outlook continue to reflect BK's strong franchise in the global investment services and management business, which has high margins and high barriers to entry. The company continues be a global leader in investment services with over $26.6 trillion of assets under custody. Fitch also recognizes the company's solid capital and liquidity position as a rating strength. Given its business profile, operational risk is a considerable factor for BK. Fitch believes BK has robust tracking of operational events. These ratings strengths are tempered by the ongoing investigation into pricing of foreign exchange trades, potential changes to tri-party repurchase and money markets fund business, and exposure of fee revenues to market volatility. Fitch's rating incorporates the view that BK will continue to build capital in anticipation of the adoption of Basel III, including an expected SIFI buffer and will meet or exceed minimum requirements ahead of full implementation. At March 31, 2012, BK had an estimated Tier 1 Common ratio, under Basel III, of 7.6%, which Fitch views as adequate in the context of BK earnings potential and capital distributions. Moreover, Fitch recognizes that BK's Basel III Tier I ratio is weighed down by its holdings of non-investment grade securities, mainly securitizations. While these securities have been written down to fair value, they attract hefty risk-weights under Basel III. Fitch expects that as these securities pay down and/or BK executes opportunistic sales, their impact will significantly diminish over time. Fitch considers BK's ratings to be comfortably situated at their current levels, thus there is limited upside potential. Nonetheless, if BK holds capital and liquidity above similarly rated peers and regulatory minima and achieves a favorable resolution to its FX litigation, ratings could be positively affected. Conversely, ratings could be pressured if BK deems it necessary to support its money market funds; there is a large settlement or fine related to its FX litigation; there is a material and sustained deterioration in equity prices; or structural changes to tri-party repo which disadvantage BK's business franchise. The Rating Watch Negative on Mellon Capital IV reflects the current remarketing of the existing security into a perpetual non-cumulative preferred instrument. Under Fitch's criteria, as this would likely be Basel III Tier I compliant, it would be rated five notches from BK's Viability Rating (VR), and would be downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' upon final settlement. The IDRs of BK's non-U.S. bank subsidiaries continue to be linked with BK's ratings due to strong institutional support, close integration with enterprise-wide risk management systems, and the close global integration of key business lines. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation --Long-term IDR default rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; --Long-term senior at 'AA-'; --Long-term FDIC guaranteed debt at `AAA'; --Long-term subordinated at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Commercial Paper at `F1+'; --Viability Rating at 'aa-'; --Support Rating at '1'; --Support Rating Floor at 'A'; --Rating Outlook Stable. The Bank of New York Mellon --Long-term deposits at 'AA'; --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Long-term senior at 'AA-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Viability Rating at 'aa-'; --Support Rating at `1'; --Support Rating Floor at `A'; --Rating Outlook Stable. BNY Mellon National Association --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Long-term deposits at 'AA'; --Long-term subordinated debt at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Viability Rating at 'aa-'; --Support Rating at `1'; --Support Rating Floor at `A'; --Rating Outlook Stable. BNY Mellon Trust Delaware --Long-term deposits at 'AA'; --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Viability Rating at 'aa-'; --Support Rating at `1'; --Support Rating Floor at `A'; --Rating Outlook Stable. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association --Long-term deposits at 'AA'; --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Viability Rating at 'aa-'; --Support Rating at `1'; --Support Rating Floor at `A'; --Rating Outlook Stable. Mellon Funding Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Long-term senior at 'AA-'; --Long-term subordinated debt at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Short-term debt at 'F1+'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'; --Rating Outlook Stable. The Bank of New York Mellon (Ireland) Limited --Long-term deposits at 'AA-'; --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support Rating at '1'; --Rating Outlook Stable. The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support at '1'; --Rating Outlook Stable. The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A. The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A. - Italian Branch --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support at '1'; --Rating Outlook Stable. The Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V. --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support at '1'; --Rating Outlook Stable. BNY Capital IV BNY Capital V BNY Institutional Capital Trust A Mellon Capital III --Trust Preferred Securities at `BBB+'. The following rating has been placed on Rating Watch Negative Mellon Capital IV --Trust Preferred Securities 'BBB+'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)