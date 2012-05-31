Overview -- U.S. gaming services provider Scientific Games performed well in the first quarter and we expect the company will be able to further improve credit measures this year. -- We are affirming all ratings on the company, including our 'BB' corporate credit rating, and revising our rating outlook to stable from negative. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will improve to a level we believe is in line with the current rating before the end of 2012. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'BB' corporate credit rating, on New York City-based gaming services provider Scientific Games Corporation and revised the rating outlook to stable from negative. Rationale The revision of our rating outlook to stable reflects the company's strong operating performance in the first quarter relative to our previously published expectations for the full year 2012 and continued improvement in credit measures. In the three months ended March 31, 2012, Scientific Games' revenue and EBITDA improved 19% and 23%, year over year. Leverage improved 0.2x to 5.0x at March 31, 2012, from 5.2x at Dec. 31, 2011. Furthermore, the outlook revision reflects our expectation that the company will show continuing improvement in credit measures and that by the end of 2012, leverage will improve to below our 5x maximum leverage threshold for Scientific Games' 'BB' corporate credit rating. We expect the company will build in cushion relative to that maximum threshold to provide it with flexibility to pursue additional strategic growth opportunities without meaningfully impairing its financial risk profile. Our rating factors in the expectation that Scientific Games' revenue will grow in the high-single-digit percentage area in 2012. Our revenue assumptions incorporate an expectation for instant ticket revenue growth in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage area and a mid-single-digit percentage increase in sales revenue (excluding the acquisition of Barcrest). Our performance expectations for the company's lottery business factor in our U.S. economist's forecast for modest consumer spending growth and changes in various lotteries, including the Powerball price increase and the ability to sell some lottery products through the Internet channel. We expect growth in the lottery segment to moderate somewhat from first-quarter sales levels, which were aided by strong jackpot activity. Additionally, we believe economic uncertainty in many European markets could damper international growth. Our forecast also factors in a modest level of incremental revenue associated with the company's acquisition of Barcrest last year. We expect Scientific Games' EBITDA will increase in the high-single-digit percentage area in 2012. Our EBITDA forecast factors in an expectation for about $50 million in cash distributions from joint ventures in 2012, roughly in line with distributions received in 2011. Under our performance expectations, we believe leverage will improve to the high-4x area in 2012, and that the company will show further leverage improvement in 2013, building in additional cushion relative to the 5x maximum leverage threshold. Our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Scientific Games reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and its business risk profile as "fair," according to our criteria. Our assessment of its financial risk profile as aggressive reflects our expectation that our measure of leverage will improve somewhat from current levels and remain below 5x over the intermediate term. It also reflects the company's substantial acquisition activity and investments through joint ventures, its "adequate" liquidity profile, and our expectation for interest coverage to track around 3x over the near term. Our assessment of Scientific Games' business risk profile as fair reflects competitive market conditions in the lottery industry for contract renewals and for new contracts, which often result in pricing pressure; the mature, capital-intense nature of the online lottery industry; and the company's limited business diversity. Offsetting factors are Scientific Games' leadership position in the instant ticket lottery segment of the gaming industry, a diversified customer base, and substantial recurring revenue and cash flow, given long-term contracts with renewal options that are typically exercised. Scientific Games is a leading integrated supplier of instant tickets, lottery gaming systems and services, and server-based interactive gaming machines and systems to lottery and gaming organizations worldwide. While the company remains a distant second in the lottery systems segment, behind industry leader Lottomatica SpA, Scientific Games is the leader in the instant ticket segment of the lottery industry, which has grown more rapidly in recent years. Liquidity Based on the company's likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, Scientific Games has an adequate liquidity profile. Relevant factors in our assessment of Scientific Games' liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over this period to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that net sources of liquidity would be positive, even if forecasted EBITDA declined 15%. -- We believe that Scientific Games has sufficient covenant headroom, such that a 15% decline in forecasted EBITDA would not result in a breach of financial covenants. -- We believe Scientific Games has a sound relationship with lenders and a satisfactory standing in credit markets. Liquidity sources include a $250 million revolving credit facility, a moderate cash balance, and internally generated cash. As of March 31, 2012, the company had approximately $189 million in availability under its revolving credit facility (after accounting for letters of credit outstanding) and a cash balance of $100 million. In the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Scientific Games generated about $144 million in cash flow from operations and spent about $92 million on capital expenditures. We expect that operating cash flow generation in 2012 will be sufficient to cover our expectations for around $150 million in capital expenditures and that the company will generate a modest amount of free operating cash flow (FOCF) that it could use for debt repayment, modest-sized acquisitions, or possible additional strategic growth opportunities. The company's credit facility includes several financial maintenance covenants. The total leverage covenant is set at 5.75x through Dec. 31, 2013, 5.50x for all of 2014, and 5.25x thereafter. The senior leverage covenant is set at 2.75x, and the interest coverage covenant is at 2.25x. Under our forecast assumptions, the company maintains adequate cushion with respect to these financial maintenance covenants. Debt maturities are manageable over the next few years--consisting primarily of amortization payments under the term loan--until the company's term loan and revolver mature in June 2015. Scientific Games has a $200 million share repurchase authorization in place through the end of 2012, with roughly $174 million remaining. We have not incorporated any meaningful future share repurchase activity into our rating assumptions, and we do not expect the company to pursue share repurchases until it has built in some level of cushion in credit measures. Outlook Our rating outlook on Scientific Games is stable, reflecting our expectation that credit measures will improve to a level we believe is in line with the current rating before the end of 2012. Furthermore, we expect the company will show continuing leverage improvement over the next two years, and will build in some cushion relative to a 5x maximum leverage threshold to provide it with some flexibility to make additional strategic investments without meaningfully impairing its financial risk profile. For 2012, we have factored into our rating a high-single-digit revenue and EBITDA increase. Under our performance expectations, we expect leverage to be in the high-4x area at the end of 2012 and EBITDA coverage of interest around 3x. We could lower the rating if operating performance is meaningfully worse than our current expectations and the company does not demonstrate organic growth in its existing businesses or if the company embarks on larger-than-expected investments for acquisitions or other strategic growth opportunities, such that we no longer believe the company has the ability to reduce and maintain leverage below 5x over the next two years. Furthermore, we could also lower the rating if the company completes any meaningful share repurchases, as this action would signal a more aggressive financial policy than we have currently contemplated. A higher rating is unlikely over the next two years, given our expectation that Scientific Games will pursue investment opportunities and that leverage will remain in the mid- to high-4x area on average. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Scientific Games Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Scientific Games Corp. Subordinated BB- Recovery Rating 5 Scientific Games International Inc. Senior Secured BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Subordinated BB- Recovery Rating 5